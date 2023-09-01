Manchester United could make up to three deadline day signings, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Altay Bayindir has already been confirmed as a United player, but Sheth believes there is a chance the Red Devils could also make a further two signings before the 11pm deadline.

Manchester United transfer news

Operating in the final hours of the transfer window isn't something Erik ten Hag or the United board would've envisaged at the start of the summer, but such has been the lack of progression with certain deals, they're left scratching around with work left to do.

The Red Devils have been able to add one player to their ranks already, with goalkeeper Bayindir having put pen to paper on a deal worth a reported £4.3 million. The Turkish shot-stopper arrives from Super Lig side Fenerbahce, but there is an expectation that more bodies will be brought through the Old Trafford door.

Number of players signed by English clubs on Summer Deadline Day Year Players signed 2002 4 2003 21 2004 18 2005 69 2006 79 2007 80 2008 67 2009 50 2010 53 2011 62 2012 80 2013 60 2014 75 2015 63 2016 123 2017 50 2018 58 2019 67 2020 25 2021 95 2022 112 All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Manchester United's deadline day business?

When asked about what United have left to do, and for a verdict on new signing Bayindir, Sky Sports reporter Sheth admitted the 20-time English champions wouldn't have wanted to be sill active at this late stage.

On the current state of play, the reliable journalist told GIVEMESPORT: “I don't think United went into this transfer window thinking that they're going to be doing business all the way into the final week and what's transpired is that they potentially could be bringing in three players on deadline day.

“You mentioned Altay Bayindir, that was announced earlier on this morning, he signed a four-year contract plus a one-year option.

“Of course Dean Henderson sealed his permanent move to Crystal Palace last night for a deal worth around £20 million, so United really needed to sort that deal out.

“They need to have an experienced goalkeeper as a backup to Andre Onana, not only for the league games, but come the Africa Cup of Nations in the new year, Bayindir could find himself being the number one for a short period of time. So it's very important that United filled that position.”

What else is happening at Manchester United today?

Sofyan Amrabat remains a player of interest for the Greater Manchester outfit, with Sheth telling GIVEMESPORT earlier today that the relevant parties are pushing to make a deal happen and Fabrizio Romano revealing a deal is expected to be completed imminently.

Whereas in more concrete news, the Sky Sports reporter told GIVEMESPORT a deal for Sergio Reguilon is all but wrapped up, with the left-back set to join from Tottenham Hotspur on loan.

Elsewhere, it's reported by transfer guru Romnao via Twitter that Mason Greenwood has been offered to Serie A outfit Lazio, but a decision hasn't yet been taken.