Manchester United could revisit a move for Benjamin Šeško in the summer transfer window, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Šeško, who doesn't turn 20 until the end of the month, has been on United's radar for some time, with Sheth identifying him as a "cheaper" alternative to Harry Kane.

Manchester United transfer news - Benjamin Šeško

As per a report by The Sun, United have been keeping tabs on goal-machine Šeško throughout the current campaign, with a view to a potential summer move.

It's claimed United scouts were recently in attendance to watch the Red Bull Salzburg man play, as speculation surrounding a Premier League switch begins to heat up.

In January ESPN reported that Šeško was on United's three-man list of summer striker targets, alongside Tottenham Hotspur's Kane and Napoli's Victor Osimhen.

It was suggested that despite signing Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley until the end of the campaign, Erik ten Hag was keen on landing a new centre forward in the summer market.

However, any hopes of signing Šeško at the end of the season could hinge on his availability, with the Slovenian having already agreed on a £20 million switch to Salzburg's Red Bull sister club, RB Leipzig.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Šeško joining United?

While no doubt complicating things, Šeško's agreed deal with RB Leipzig doesn't necessarily rule out a move to United, with Sky Sports reporter Sheth still tipping the Red Devils to show an interest.

On the 19-year-old, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "It would be a cheaper alternative. However, it is a complicated one to do because he's currently at Red Bull Salzburg, but he's already agreed to go to RB Leipzig in a deal that was worth around £20 million.

"So that deal is done. I know United were interested in January and they could have got him at a good price. But I think they were trying to just keep their powder dry just a little bit and thought let's do the short-term fix just at the moment when they brought in Wout Weghotst on loan.

"Then they could reconsider and reassess all of their options come the summer, because they'll know that there'll be more options available.”

Would Šeško be a sensible signing for United this summer?

Dubbed 'the next Erling Haaland', Šeško's goal-scoring exploits have been catching the eye of top scouts from across the continent.

With a similar playing style to Haaland, a viral video compilation of Šeško's performances demonstrates why the 19-cap Slovenian international has been likened to the Manchester City talisman.

Video: Šeško best skills and goals

Boasting an impressive 59 goals to his name already, despite not yet having turned 20, it's clear Šeško is destined for a goal-laden career in European football.

And should the finances make a deal for Šeško possible this summer, United should jump all over the chance to sign the talented marksman.