Manchester United could go all out to sign Wolves star Matheus Cunha this summer as they look to strengthen their attacking options, according to Fichajes.net.

The Red Devils have allowed Marcus Rashford and Antony to leave the club during the January transfer window which has left Ruben Amorim short of options in attack, and there are big question marks over the futures of Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund.

The expectation is that at least one new striker will come into the club this summer to strengthen, and the Brazilian star has now emerged as one of the top targets.

Man Utd Could go 'All Out' for Cunha

£62.5m release clause active this summer

Cunha, who has been described as 'unbelievable', signed a new long-term contract at Molineux in January to tie his future to the club, but the deal includes a £62.5m release clause which could open the door for interested parties to arrive and take him away.

With Amorim's system needing versatile forwards, Cunha's ability to play wide, as a number ten or as a centre-forward make him the ideal option and Old Trafford chiefs are now considering the option of going 'all out' for his signature.

Man Utd see him as a top option with experience at the highest level and after his quality performances in the Premier League this season they are convinced that he could make a difference to the squad immediately.

Matheus Cunha Wolves Stats 2024/25 (all comps) Games 26(3) Minutes 2167 Goals 15 Assists 4

Cunha's future currently is tied to the Midlands club, but a big offer could see things change with Wolves knowing they may lose him and the player's own desires also likely to play a part in where he is playing his football next season. Negotiations are now expected to intensify in the coming weeks.

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed recently that Cunha is now 'increasingly likely' to leave this summer as a result of the interest in him and with Wolves keen not to lose multiple stars in one window, with interest also being shown in Rayan Ait-Nouri and midfielder Joao Gomes.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 28/03/2025.