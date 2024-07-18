Highlights Manchester United have refused to rule out the possibility of making a fresh move for Jarrad Branthwaite and Matthijs de Ligt.

The Red Devils are on course to attempt to strengthen other positions before potentially adding another central defender.

Erik ten Hag's decision comes after Manchester United have moved to within touching distance of signing Leny Yoro.

Manchester United could follow up the arrival of Leny Yoro by signing another central defender this summer as Jarrad Branthwaite and Matthijs de Ligt ‘remain live options’, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Despite long-standing interest in the duo, the Red Devils have recently decided to shift their focus to Lille starlet Yoro, who is set to complete the switch to Old Trafford after successfully completing his medical.

With an official announcement pending, Sheth understands that United are likely to bring in reinforcements in other areas of the pitch before they reconsider signing Branthwaite or De Ligt.

GMS has previously reported that the Red Devils are looking for signings in five positions this summer, including left-back and central midfield.

Following Yoro and striker Joshua Zirkzee’s arrivals, United are now likely to see several outgoings in the coming weeks to fund further signings this summer.

With Mason Greenwood’s departure to Marseille imminent, the likes of Victor Lindelof, Casemiro, and Scott McTominay could follow next.

Red Devils Could Reignite Centre-Back Interest

Ten Hag poised to focus on strengthening other positions first

Sheth, speaking to GMS, has suggested that Manchester United could still consider signing Branthwaite and De Ligt if there is a departure in central defence this summer:

“The two players that we keep talking about - Jarrad Branthwaite and Matthijs de Ligt - remain, I'm told, live options. But, as it stands, I think the focus will probably turn to other areas of the pitch. “If there is a further departure in central defence, I wouldn't be surprised to see United going back in.”

Branthwaite is expected to be a more expensive option for the Red Devils. So far, United have been unwilling to meet Everton’s £70m valuation of the Englishman, who has already given the green light to an Old Trafford switch.

Jarrad Branthwaite statistics per 90 minutes (2023-24 Premier League) Pass completion percentage 79.8 Percentage of dribblers tackled 72.6 Ball recoveries 5.23 Tackles 1.91 Interceptions 1.44

De Ligt, meanwhile, could be available for around £43m, but United have also been reluctant to accept Bayern Munich’s demands over the structure of the deal.

Lindelof’s departure could open up a spot in the Red Devils’ backline for a new arrival – the 29-year-old has been targeted by Fenerbahce in recent weeks as former United boss Jose Mourinho is looking to reunite with the Swede in Turkey next season.

With less than 12 months remaining on his current deal, Lindelof is unlikely to extend his stay at Old Trafford in a new era under part-owners INEOS.

Toney Pinpointed as Possible Old Trafford Arrival

Internal discussions have been held over deal

Manchester United are considering signing Brentford frontman Ivan Toney as the Red Devils have held internal talks over a deal for the 28-year-old, according to The Athletic.

After announcing Bologna marksman Zirkzee’s signing, United could welcome another striker ahead of the new campaign.

The Red Devils are eyeing a more traditional number nine to provide competition for Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund, as well as give further options in attack for boss Erik ten Hag.

Last season, United were down to the bare bones in front of goal as they heavily relied on Hojlund and Bruno Fernandes, the two top goalscorers of the previous campaign.

Alongside Toney, Everton main man Dominic Calvert-Lewin also appears to be on the Red Devils' shortlist. The duo are on expiring deals, set to run out in less than 12 months.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-07-24.