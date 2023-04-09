Manchester United have enjoyed positive talks with Monaco surrounding a deal for defender Axel Disasi, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Disasi is attracting interest from a number of top European clubs, with Jones tipping the Frenchman to have a similar career to ex-United star Patrice Evra.

Manchester United transfer news - Axel Disasi

According to a report by MailOnline, United are exploring a deal to bring Monaco defender Disasi to the club in the summer transfer window.

It's claimed boss Erik ten Hag is a big fan of the player, who could be snapped up by United at the end of the season.

The report suggests a deal could be struck up with the Ligue 1 side for as little as £44 million, despite Disasi still having over two years left on his current contract.

It had been reported by the same outlet earlier in the year that United were sniffing around Disasi, with conversations between the two parties having since taken place.

Disasi, who predominately operates as a centre-half, is said to be being lined up by ten Hag as a potential Harry Maguire replacement at Old Trafford.

The United skipper has been linked with a move away from the Stretford-based outfit and Jones believes Disasi would be a sensible purchase for the Red Devils to sanction.

What has Dean Jones said about Disasi to United?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones admitted he liked what he's seen from Disasi and claims the United hierarchy are already putting the framework surrounding a move into place.

On the 25-year-old, Jones said: "He’s a different sort of player, but Axel Disasi could be viewed as Patrice Evra mark two if he was to come from the same Monaco pathway.

"His ceiling is high, he has as a similar age to Evra when he first arrived at the club and I'm told the initial conversations over the past couple of months have been pretty positive around this one.”

How has Disasi been performing this season?

A fixture in the Monaco starting-11, Disasi has notched up a sold 40 appearances for the Ligue 1 side so far this season (Transfermarkt).

What's more, Disasi also boasts an impressive nine G/A contributions across all competitions, five of which are goals.

However, it's the French international's passing abilities that have caught the eye the most, with Disasi ranking inside the top five per cent of central defenders for progressive passes each match (FBref).

As such, Disasi would represent a smart pick-up by the United recruitment team, with the Gonesse-born defender looking set for a successful career in European football.