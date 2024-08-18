Manchester United could hijack Liverpool’s move for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been extremely busy in the transfer market this summer as Erik ten Hag has looked to bolster his squad for the 2024/25 season. In defence, three new additions have been made, including Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt, while forward Joshua Zirkzee was signed from Serie A side Bologna.

Liverpool, on the other hand, remain the only team in the Premier League yet to make a signing. The Merseyside club were close to landing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, but a deal fell through this week as the player opted to remain in La Liga.

Man Utd Could Move for for Mamardashvili

The 23-year-old is currently at Valencia

Despite the lack of movement from Liverpool this summer, one name that has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield is Valencia goalkeeper Mamardashvili. Widespread reports suggest he won’t officially join the Reds until 2025, and he will spend the current season on loan.

However, a fresh report from the Mirror indicates bitter rivals United could hijack a move. It has been claimed the shot-stopper is also open to a move to Old Trafford, despite already agreeing personal terms with Liverpool.

The report goes on to say United are long-term admirers of Mamardashvili, but there is a need to trim their own squad before bringing in any more fresh faces. The future of winger Jadon Sancho has been highlighted as a key cog in any future moves this window, including a possible attempt to sign Mamardashvili.

Mamardashvili 2023/24 stats for Valencia in all competitions Stat: Appearances 37 Clean sheets 13 Goals conceded 41 Minutes played 3,285

Mamardashvili was a standout performer for Georgia at Euro 2024, where he was described as "exceptional", prior to their exit against Spain in the round of 16. He initially joined Valencia on loan from Georgian side Dinamo Tbilisi in 2021, and that move was made permanent six months later, in January 2022. His current deal with the La Liga club expires in 2027.

Chelsea ‘Target’ Sancho

He is expected to leave United this summer

As mentioned, Sancho’s future will be key if United are to make any further additions before the transfer deadline this month. The 24-year-old had been linked with a return to Dortmund, where he spent time on loan last season, but so far a move is yet to materialise.

Now, fresh reports in Germany suggest Premier League rivals Chelsea are weighing up a move for the player. According to outlet Fussball.News, the London club have expressed an interest in signing the winger, and are willing to go big in order to get a deal over the line.

The article goes on to say they are prepared to offer a transfer fee, while at least two academy players could also head in the opposite direction. A potential alternative would be a loan move with an obligation to buy, in which Chelsea would cover his entire salary.

As things stand, reports are tentative at best. Widespread reports have linked Chelsea with Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix, while links to Napoli’s Victor Osimhen are still gaining traction. Given Enzo Maresca has already made nine new additions this summer, it remains to be seen whether the London club have the capacity to make further big-money moves.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.