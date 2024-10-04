Key Takeaways Erik ten Hag's reign at Manchester United is looking precarious after more disappointing results.

United have won just three games in all competitions this season.

Should Ten Hag be sacked, Thomas Tuchel may be the right man for INEOS to turn to.

With just three wins from a possible nine to start the season and the continuation of many of the same problems that hampered his side last year, many will be looking at Manchester United's trip to Villa Park this weekend as being the end of the line for Erik ten Hag as manager at Old Trafford. Following the Red Devils' latest capitulation against Porto in the Europa League, it seems hard to ignore the fact that the writing appears to be on the wall for the Dutchman.

If that is the case, contingency plans will no doubt have been put in place by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co, as a decision is made about who should move the club forward. It has been speculated that Ruud van Nistelrooy could be promoted from assistant manager, while the likes of Gareth Southgate and Graham Potter have also been touted.

Further afield, there has been some noise surrounding Simone Inzaghi of Inter Milan given his fantastic track record with the Nerazzurri. However, concerns over his style of play will likely bring back memories of Jose Mourinho's stint at the Theatre of Dreams. That leaves one other obvious candidate. Former Chelsea and Bayern Munich man, Thomas Tuchel.

The German was once labelled as a 'perfectionist' who was 'very similar to Guardiola in his vision and approach to the game.' To get out of their current mess, United need exactly that profile, but some remain skeptical given his final season at the Allianz. That one season shouldn't dismiss the rest of his managerial career, which could lead INEOS to think that he's the right man for the job.

Tuchel's Success Across His Career

The German has won trophies in three different countries

One of the biggest things that is thrown Tuchel's way as to why he is not a good candidate for the role is that he is not the type of manager to build a project around. Like the aforementioned Mourinho, he has the 'three seasons' stigma attached to him. In actuality, the numbers show even less than that.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Since he first took the role of Borussia Dortmund head coach, Tuchel's average tenure at a club is 673.75 days. That is under two full calendar years.

Yet, all this talk about projects, and United have not had a successful one. Moyes lasted less than a season. Solskjaer won nothing. Ten Hag, as he will point out, has picked up some domestic silverware, but also led United to their worst Premier League finish. With Tuchel at the helm, some form of success seems almost guaranteed.

From 2015 onwards, the German has finished inside the top four in every single season that he has coached from start to finish. Twice with Borussia Dortmund, twice with PSG, once with Chelsea and a further time after taking over midway through the season, and once at Bayern Munich.

There will be naysayers who mention that PSG should cruise Ligue 1. Or that Bayern Munich 'flopped' in his only full season in charge. But they were up against a record-breaking Bayer Leverkusen and a Borussia Dortmund side who made it to the final of the Champions League.

Speaking of the Champions League, Tuchel not only managed to guide Chelsea to the trophy in 2021 but arguably did something more impressive the season prior. He took the Parisian giants, filled with egos and a mentality that was not suited to winning Europe's biggest prize, and took them to the final. That suggests that if any attitude problems are lingering at Carrington, the 51-year-old is more than capable of getting them to cater to his way of operating.

Tuchel's Record vs Big Managers

The 51-year-old has picked up more wins over other elite managers than Ten Hag

Another thing to recognise is how Tuchel has been able to overcome some of the biggest names on the sidelines, despite using a far inferior team. This season's defeats to Liverpool and Tottenham have shown that tactically, at least at this very moment, Ten Hag is unable to compete with the likes of Arne Slot and Ange Postecoglou. Unai Emery may further cement that point on Sunday.

It seems as though the Dutchman had chosen the philosophy of 'my way or the highway,' although what made him so successful in his debut campaign is the fact that he understood the players he had couldn't play to his identity, so he adjusted it to suit them. In forcing this new one in the last couple of years, it has ironically stripped his team of any.

Tuchel vs Ten Hag - Wins Against Big-Name Managers Manager Ten Hag Tuchel Pep Guardiola 2 3 Jurgen Klopp 2 3 Mauricio Pochettino 2 2 Mike Arteta 1 2 Each Other 0 2

With Tuchel, he has been able to use his system and adjust it to his big-name opponents more effectively than Ten Hag, while also picking up points that he would be expected to. This could be the formula to taking United out of this rut that, with the squad they do have, they really shouldn't be in.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 04/10/2024