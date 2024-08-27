Manchester United have had a busy transfer window as Erik ten Hag looks to work in tandem with minority owners INEOS behind the scenes to give his squad a huge chance of success for the upcoming campaign, and Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT that their work may not be done with the signing of Manuel Ugarte, who is likely to sign in the coming days.

Ugarte would be United's fifth big signing of the summer, with Dutchman boss Ten Hag addressing key areas of need to avoid United being a pushover side in the Premier League. A last-gasp loss to Brighton was atypical for the Red Devils of recent years and Ten Hag will be keen to avoid that again - with even more signings not being ruled out by Romano.

Man Utd Are Continuing to Make Moves

The transfer window has not slowed down for United

United are expected to sign Ugarte in the coming days, with the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder having only wanted to join United all summer. A fee of around £50.7million has reportedly been agreed - now that Scott McTominay is set to join Napoli - and with the window deadline closing in, Ten Hag will be delighted with his business.

Manuel Ugarte's Ligue 1 statistics - Paris Saint-Germain squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 =11th Assists 2 =11th Passes Per Game 53 10th Tackles Per Game 3.9 1st Interceptions Per Game 1.6 1st Match rating 7.15 4th

It remains to be seen who else he will opt for as Red Devils boss, but the Dutchman has strengthened his squad and especially his defensive ranks beyond belief this summer, which could give the club more of a standing ground to use that as a pillar for future success.

Romano: "Let's See" for Man Utd in 48 Hours

The club have not given up hope of other recruits

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano stated that United may not be done yet - though they are overseeing outgoings from Old Trafford as a priority, which could in turn open the door to a new signing coming in at the last minute. He said:

"Let's see in the next 48 hours if Manchester United will see an opportunity on the market and if they decide to jump for it. "But at the moment, they are still working on the outgoings - Hannibal Mejbri to Burnley is almost done now, and they are working also on the Jadon Sancho to Juventus saga. So they are focusing on different things, and then we will see in the final hours [of the window]."

United Have Been Impressive This Summer

It's been a calculated few weeks from the Red Devils

In terms of a rebuild under INEOS, United have started extremely well in terms of bringing in quality recruits and getting rid of their deadwood options. Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui have all been signed in a huge summer of spending for the club, but the outgoings that the club's board have overseen are the most important.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Man Utd recorded their worst Premier League finish ever last season, finishing eighth.

Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane's huge wages being taken off of the wage bill are a huge burdens off the shoulders of the Red Devils' secretary, whilst other outgoings such as Donny van de Beek, Mason Greenwood and Aaron Wan-Bissaka alongside the impending departures of Hannibal and McTominay - with the latter joining Napoli for around £25million - have all massively helped.

Ugarte will be a superb signing should he come into the club from PSG before the deadline, and with the average age and wage bill being lowered alongside quality increasing, United are one of the winners of the market as things stand.

Related Raheem Sterling Wants to Join Man Utd from Chelsea Raheem Sterling is open to a move to Manchester United as he prepares to leave Chelsea before the transfer deadline.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 27-08-24.