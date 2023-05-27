Manchester United face a big summer as they need to clear the decks before Erik ten Hag can start the revamp of his team.

Central to that overhaul is the figure of Harry Maguire.

The United captain has seen his status fall through the floor over the past year and with the club now searching for new options at the back - such as Napoli’s Kim Min-jae - there becomes a need to find him a new home.

How much would Kim Min-Jae cost Man United?

Kim is potentially available for £43million in July, a snip in this climate for a player of his level, yet United have complications over finding that cash straight up and also need to open up wages and space in the centre of defence.

An exit for the £200,000-a-week Maguire is the most obvious option.

He is one of United’s sellable assets and has enough pedigree in international football - and even his earlier years at United - to show he can cut it at the top.

There will be a market for him but there is also a feeling that because clubs know United need to offload him, they will not rush into paying up.

Some sources are suggesting a season long loan might genuinely become something that has to be considered if a transfer does not open up easily when the window opens.

Who would be interested in Harry Maguire?

One of the main options touted is for Maguire to move to Italy and test himself in Serie A. Chris Smalling repaired his reputation with AS Roma and a similar path could lead to more positive times.

Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus have all been credited with interest so far but Roma may even yet emerge as a possibility, such is the belief the league really could be ideal for him in this moment.

In England there will be opportunities but they come with differing levels of expectation. Newcastle United will be interested to talk if United are willing to let him join a top-four rival while West Ham United are also among the clubs likely to be sounded out over a potential switch.

The likes of Fulham and Crystal Palace both want to sign central defenders in the summer and would present pleasant environments to rebuild but it is not yet clear how far down Maguire would be perceived to be dropping - and how high his wages are going to need to be.

In terms of an emotional switch that would keep him in the Premier League, the option of Sheffield United, his former club, looks interesting but again could prove too difficult financially.

One of the big focus points to this for Maguire will be to stay in Gareth Southgate’s plans for Euro 2024. He performed well at the World Cup and could easily be in the frame again next summer if he takes a carefully considered route that restores his playing levels and belief.