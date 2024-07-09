Highlights Manchester United may sign a left-back due to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia's injury history.

Milos Kerkez of Bournemouth could be a potential target.

Malacia may have to leave if a new left-back is signed, as he's the second-choice option.

Manchester United are looking at transfer targets galore as their window starts to get underway following Dan Ashworth's appointment as sporting director - but aside from the players who have been regularly linked, Dharmesh Sheth has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils could be in the market for a left-back thanks to the injury woes that Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have suffered over the past year.

The duo shone for United in Erik ten Hag's first season as manager back in 2022/23, with United finishing third in the Premier League under the Dutchman's guidance. Shaw in particular was on fire, with 31 appearances in the top-flight - his second-most in any campaign since joining the club back in 2014. But with their lack of availability last season mustering 12 appearances between them and Malacia failing to contribute to any of that total, Sheth believes that United could be in the market for a new left-back.

United Have Been Linked With Left-Backs

It is a position of potential interest to Red Devils chiefs

Milos Kerkez of Bournemouth is one name who has been linked to come and fill the potential void, though the Hungarian only joined the Cherries last season and despite his strong performances only lasting a year, he will likely command a hefty fee if Old Trafford chiefs were to sign him.

Luke Shaw's Premier League statistics - Manchester United squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 12 20th Yellow Cards 6 =3rd Crosses Per Game 0.8 2nd Clearances Per Game 3.1 4th Match rating 6.65 13th

It would also mean that Malacia or Shaw would have to depart due to a lack of game time, and with Shaw being the first-choice left-back at the Theatre of Dreams, there is every chance that it will be the Dutchman who would depart if Kerkez did come in.

Sheth: United "Have an Issue" at Left-Back

A lack of minutes could see them target the area

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth highlighted the strong first season that Malacia had last time out alongside Shaw's years of excellence for the Red Devils - but their injury woes could lead them to a new left-back signing. He said:

"I think they are looking to strengthen in every single area where they can, and they won't be able to do it in one transfer window. "The fullback areas are an interesting one. They've had Tyrell Malacia, who they bought a couple of summers ago - and you know, his first season by all accounts was very good. But his second season, he hasn't actually kicked a ball because he's been injured for the entire season. "That's an issue that Manchester United would have to look at. Luke Shaw, of course, is the first-choice left-back, he had massive injury problems last season. "England are finding out about that right now as well, so potentially left-back is an area that they could look to strengthen."

United's Heavy Schedule Could Sway Their Decision

The Red Devils are in need of non-injury-prone stars

Availability is one of the best abilities for elite teams, especially with so many fixtures across the face of the season.

40 domestic fixtures is the bare minimum for any top-flight club with cup competitions to boot, and with United playing in the Europa League, there is the possibility that they could even stretch to 60 games if they venture far on the continental stage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Luke Shaw has played 275 games for United, but he has only scored four goals.

It's yet to be seen how United will do of course, but they will need all of the squad depth that they can get. And, if Malacia or Shaw suffer a setback in their treatment, the club could rue not being able to secure a deal for a new star on the left-hand side.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 08-07-24.