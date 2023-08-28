Manchester United could sign Bayern Munich ace Ryan Gravenberch ‘in the last days’ of the summer market, as journalist Rudy Galetti reveals the latest of the club’s pursuit while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag has enjoyed a positive start to the Premier League in terms of results, though the Dutchman could still look to the market for further additions thanks to their mediocre showings, especially in midfield.

Manchester United transfer news – Ryan Gravenberch

Per The Athletic, the 21-year-old’s future at Bayern Munich remains uncertain, but because the days left of the transfer summer window are becoming scarily numbered, a deal would need to be wrapped up quickly. After being limited to just 937 minutes of game time in 2022/23, the Dutchman is open for a move this summer, with the English top flight at the top of his preference list. However, the report does suggest that a final decision on Gravenberch’s future in Bavaria is yet to be decided, though it is understood that Bayern chief Thomas Tuchel is leaning towards retaining the youngster’s services, at least until January.

According to MailOnline, however, Manchester United outcast Scott McTominay could be used in a shock swap deal with the Munich-based outfit, which would see Gravenberch, who has a £22m price tag on his head, move in the opposing direction. The 26-year-old Scotsman had struggled to dislodge Casemiro from his position in the Red Devils’ starting line-up of late, though still has piqued the interest of the German heavyweights, who are now looking to make their move.

Despite their wholesale midfield changes already, Liverpool are also in the conversation for Gravenberch’s signature, according to 90min, and have received a welcome boost by his desire of a Premier League move. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT, however, that Ten Hag’s ‘special connection’ with the £152,000 a week earner from their days spent at the Johan Cruyff Stadium together could lure him to choose Old Trafford over Anfield.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Rudy Galetti said about Manchester United and Ryan Gravenberch?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “It’s important to underline that also Manchester United, in the last days especially, are trying to understand better the possible cost of the deal. For sure, after the injury of Mason Mount, it cannot be excluded that United will move, also concretely for Ryan Gravenberch. So, let’s see on the Manchester United side.

“As told many times in the past, a possible move for Gravenberch from Bayern Munich could only happen close to the deadline day, and we are on the verge of arriving to this period, so let’s wait for the important developments for Gravenberch.”

What next for Manchester United?

As an alternative to the former Ajax starlet, Manchester United could intensify their interest in Fiorentina midfield gem Sofyan Amrabat, who is no longer playing or training for La Viola, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Italian has suggested the Morocco international is waiting for Manchester United to make an official move.

Harry Maguire’s future at the club remains in the balance as things stand as The Sun report that a move to West Ham United – which had previously fallen through as talks had stalled – is now back on. In return, Manchester United are looking at Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo as a direct replacement, with L’Eqipue claiming a deal, worth in the region of £34m, is ‘in sight’. Should the Englishman draw the curtains on his Old Trafford stint before the end of this window, adding someone of Todibo’s ilk and age to the squad would be a wise decision.