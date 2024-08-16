Manchester United are reportedly exploring a move for former Chelsea man and now-free agent Marcos Alonso before the summer transfer window comes to a close and journalist Ben Jacobs, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has revealed that a deal for the Spaniard has been ‘discussed internally’ at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag, in the wake of his contract extension, had issues up front and in the centre-back department to address and has done by adding Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee, Matthjis de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui – but alongside a new central midfielder, support at left-back wouldn’t go amiss.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United’s eighth-place finish (on 60 points with a -1 goal difference) in 23/24 was their worst in Premier League history.

Man Utd Latest: Marcos Alonso

Shaw’s recent injury has increased Man Utd's demand for new left-back

Luke Shaw’s poor availability record coupled with Tyrell Malacia’s long-term absence last term meant that the likes of Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans were afforded more game time for the Premier League giants than initially anticipated.

And while youngster Harry Amass impressed during pre-season, his lack of experience has resulted, per The Athletic, in Manchester United discussing a deal for free agent Alonso, who has played north of 150 times in England’s top division for Chelsea.

Madrid-born Alonso, 33, was released from his Barcelona contract this summer, meaning that a deal for the decorated Spaniard - who was called an 'extraordinary signing' by ex-Blaugrana chief Xavi - would be financially feasible, while relatively simple to get across the line.

An opening at left-back has been confirmed by GIVEMESPORT sources, too, with them understanding that Manchester United – and Ten Hag, in particular – are keen to bolster that area on the back of Shaw’s most recent injury.

Jacobs: Alonso Move ‘Discussed Internally’ at Man Utd

Left-back keen to talk to Man Utd chiefs

When asked about Manchester United’s links to the one-time Premier League winner, Jacobs suggested that his move to M16 is a possibility, albeit not advanced at the time of writing.

Insisting that the left-back would be interested in opening dialogue with his potential suitors before the summer trading period closes for business, the journalist stated that a move is ‘something they’ll look into’. Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said:

“It's possible at the moment, nothing is advanced, but what's true is that Manchester United have discussed Alonso internally, and from Alonso's point of view, it's been made clear from the player camp that he’d be interested to have a conversation with Manchester United. “But it's nothing more than that at this stage. But if Manchester United can add a little bit of depth economically, it's something that they'll look into.”

Man Utd Dealt Blow in Fofana Pursuit

Sheth: AC Milan are leading the race

In terms of bolstering their engine room, AS Monaco and France star Youssouf Fofana has been earmarked as a potential addition this summer, with reports even suggesting that the Paris-born ace, who has played for his current employers on 175 occasions, was keen on a move to Old Trafford amid competition for his signature.

Fofana, Casemiro, Mainoo - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Fofana Casemiro Mainoo Minutes 2,703 1,987 1,942 Goals 4 1 3 Assists 4 2 1 Pass success rate (%) 82.2 82.6 86.7 Tackles per game 1.9 3.3 2 Interceptions per game 1.2 0.7 0.9 Overall rating 7.03 6.97 6.80

Fofana, 25, notched four goals and assists apiece in 35 outings across all competitions last term, becoming one of Ligue 1’s standout performers – hence Ten Hag and his entourage’s interest. That said, Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Serie A outfit AC Milan are now the front-runners in the race for the Frenchman.All statistics per WhoScored