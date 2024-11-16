Borussia Dortmund are reportedly open to letting striker, Donyell Malen, depart in January, and could be subject to an offer from Manchester United, reveals Christian Falk.

Malen joined the German heavyweights in June 2021, and has since made 125 appearances in Dortmund colors, registering 38 goals and 20 assists in the process. His versatility has enabled him to play useful roles through the middle, and on the flanks, for his team, but it seems the club are content with cashing in on the Dutchman, if a suitable offer were to arrive.

Dortmund Open to Selling Malen in January

The German outfit are waiting on a 'concrete offer'

As reported by Falk via his Fact Files, Malen is set to be available for transfer in the upcoming January transfer window, with Dortmund willing to listen to offers for the 25-year-old. The Bundesliga insider wrote:

"To get a new player in January would be difficult, but Dortmund would be prepared to sell him in January. There just isn’t a concrete offer on the table. I think his best chance would be that some club needs a new striker in the winter and then a door opens. I don’t know if Manchester United would consider this option, as it seems they need a new striker. This is a chance for Donyell Malen to keep delivering good performances and fight for a new club. At the moment: no offers yet."

This wouldn't be the first time in which Dortmund have looked to find a new club for Malen, who is a player previously watched by Arsenal scouts, and also admired particularly by Thierry Henry. According to Sky Germany, the German outfit previously placed £25 million price tag on the striker in 2023, but were unable to generate enough interest for their man. However, Manchester United, now managed by Ruben Amorim, are believed to be in the market for a new forward soon and could open contact with Dortmund over a potential deal for the former Arsenal player.

Donyell Malen's 2024/25 Bundesliga statistics Appearances 9 Minutes 399 Goals 2 Shots per 90 1.82 Successful take-ons per 90 1.59

The likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are already competing for minutes in the central role, so the introduction of Malen could provide an additional layer of depth, while simultaneously offering a rotational option for the wide areas as well. With a contract expiring in 2026, Dortmund may soon find themselves under pressure to sell, which could open the door for a cut-price deal.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 16/11/2024