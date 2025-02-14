Manchester United are considering a shock move for Leicester City captain Jamie Vardy if he becomes a free agent next summer, according to The Athletic.

Ruben Amorim wants a new striker signed in the summer to give his side much-needed firepower amid Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee's poor run of five Premier League goals between them. The Portuguese coach benefits from a thriving and potent goalscorer to implement his playing philosophy. High-profile frontmen, such as Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres and Bayern Munich's Harry Kane, have been linked with the Red Devils.

The club is enduring a worrying financial situation, and doubts are growing that they can fund expensive acquisitions in the summer, effectively ruling out recent talk of them either meeting Kane's £67 million release clause or paying the £60 million Sporting are believed to be open to selling Gyokeres for.

Manchester United Could Be Tempted To Swoop For Jamie Vardy

The Red Devils have opted for a more youth-focused rebuild

Leicester skipper Vardy signed a one-year contract extension last June, which ensured he would return to the Premier League with his beloved Foxes this season. The 38-year-old has been as prolific as ever for a side that is battling relegation, posting seven goals and three assists in 22 league games.

Speculation is growing over Vardy departing once his current deal is up in June — Manchester United could turn to the veteran frontman should their financial woes rule out funding a deal for an expensive striker. The only issue is that this goes against INEOS' vision of focusing on youth to rebuild Amorim's squad, with Patrick Dorgu, 20, arriving from Leece and Ayden Heaven, 18, joining from Arsenal's academy in the January transfer window.

Jamie Vardy vs Rasmus Hojlund vs Joshua Zirkzee (Premier League 2024-25) Player Jamie Vardy Rasmus Hojlund Joshua Zirkzee Appearances 22 19 24 Goals 7 2 3 Expected Goals (xG) 8.42 2.44 3.26 Goals per game 0.3 0.1 0.1 Shots per game 1.8 0.7 0.8 Ground duels won 1.1 (40%) 1.6 (42%) 1.0 (37%) Aerial duels won 1.5 (52%) 0.8 (24%) 0.8 (33%)

The Red Devils chief might take into account that there were calls for a more experienced forward to play ahead of Hojlund, 22, when the Dane arrived from Atalanta in August 2023 for £72 million. Vardy has a proven track record of consistency in front of goal in the English top flight and could be a real coup on a free transfer, especially for the younger attackers to learn from.

Ruud van Nistelrooy knows all about Vardy's qualities, having become his manager at the King Power in December after leaving his role as United's interim boss before Amorim arrived. The Dutchman hailed the 2020 Golden Boot winner 'a leader by example' and insisted he was 'still producing' after his strike in a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 14/02/2025.

