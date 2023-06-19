Manchester United could make a move for Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa this summer, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Costa has been tracked by United for some time and Romano believes the Stretford-based outfit would be willing to sanction a deal, should long-time number-one David de Gea leave the club.

Manchester United transfer news - Diogo Costa

While the takeover circus rumbles on in the background, United boss Erik ten Hag has his attention firmly fixed on making summer acquisitions ahead of a busy transfer window.

It's claimed in a report by The Manchester Evening News that United are in the market for a new number-one goalkeeper, with doubts over de Gea's ability to perform at the top level.

The story suggests there are high-ranking figures at Old Trafford who no longer believe de Gea is good enough to cut it for the Red Devils and would be willing to see United move on from the Spaniard.

Of course, that would mean they'd need to sign a replacement, with a number of names already being touted as de Gea's successor.

One which is gathering traction is that of Porto's Costa, who according to reports in Portugal would be open to an Old Trafford move.

The outlet makes claim to the fact United are leading the race to sign the 23-year-old, who has been touted with an exit from the Portuguese league this summer.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Costa joining United?

When speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT about United's summer business, transfer guru Romano admitted the 20-time Premier League champions were keen on Costa, but would only spark a move if de Gea departed.

On the current situation, Romano said: "If De Gea leaves, this deal could be different for sure. Man United have sent their scouts multiple times to follow Costa, already in September, in October and again this year.

"So he's a player they appreciate but not what they want to do in terms of money for this transfer window.”

How much would United have to spend on Costa?

With a whopping four years left on his contract with Porto, there is little chance of United - or any other suitor - snatching Costa for a reduced fee.

Instead, as claimed by Romano in a recent interview with GIVEMESPORT, it's possible ten Hag's side will have to break the £64 million barrier to land Costa this summer.

As such, it would place the 11-cap Portugal international among the most expensive goalkeepers of all time, slotting in behind Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga and Liverpool's Alisson Becker (via Football Transfers).

Obviously, there are a lot of moving parts to fall into place before a decision on this deal can be made, but irrespective of the fee, should United land goalkeeper Costa - whose saves have been dubbed 'ridiculous' - during this summer window, they'll be signing an astute and capable de Gea replacement.