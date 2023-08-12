Manchester United have identified Jean-Clair Todibo as a potential Harry Maguire replacement, with journalist Ben Jacobs revealing to GIVEMESPORT how likely it is for the deal to go through.

Maguire looks set to depart United this summer, with Erik ten Hag having instructed the board to find a replacement.

Manchester United transfer news - Jean-Clair Todibo

After a tumultuous four-year spell at Old Trafford, it looks like the curtain is finally about to fall on Maguire's United career.

Having joined as the most expensive defender of all-time - a title the England international still holds - Maguire looks likely to leave United for a fraction of the fee they paid to Leicester City for his services.

The Sheffield-born centre back is set to join West Ham United in a deal worth £30 million, as per a report by The Athletic.

It means United will likely body a significant loss on the defender, who joined back in 2018 for a whopping £80 million.

However, out of the darkness could come a window of opportunity for the Red Devils, who are said to be targeting one of Ligue 1's best defenders as Maguire's replacement.

The Athletic are reporting that Tobido is being considered as a possible option, with the OGC Nice man top of their list of replacements.

It's suggested that Tobido, who is just 23-years-old, has been tracked by United for some time, with journalist Jacobs revealing to GIVEMESPORT how likely the transfer is to happen.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Jean-Clair Todibo and Manchester United?

Commenting on the rumoured links between United, Tobido and fellow target Benjamin Pavard, Jacobs admitted the Stretford-based outfit would likely spring a move for a new player, when the Maguire departure was confirmed.

On the current state of play, Jacobs said: “So along with Pavard, there's also Jean-Clair Todibo, who is a young defender currently playing for Nice. And the advantage of that one, is that Nice still need to make some sales financially speaking.

"So there may be an opportunity to get that one done from a negotiation point of view, without too many problems.

"I think the feeling is that it will be between Tobido and Benjamin Pavard, I wouldn't entirely rule out Edmond Tapsoba, but it feels like there are two options there for United in defence.

"And once we get the confirmation that Maguire does join West Ham, then United will move quite quickly.”

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Manchester United this summer?

Maguire isn't the only player likely to leave the club before the September 1st deadline, with a number of wantaway stars clogging up space in the Old Trafford dressing room.

Donny van de Beek is said to be of interest to La Liga outfit Real Sociedad, who have been in talks to sign the midfielder, as per a report by The Manchester Evening News.

Scott McTominay is another Red Devils player attracting interest, with West Ham themselves having said to have had a £30 million bid rejected (via The Athletic).

It's suggested that United value McTominay closer to the £40 million mark and would be somewhat reluctant to let him leave for less.

Whereas transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Anthony Martial is facing a key week at United, with the Frenchman also tipped to depart for pastures new.