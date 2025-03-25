Manchester United could still land one of their former stars in the summer, despite letting him go half a decade ago - with Ben Jacobs exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that fans shouldn't 'discount' a return for England international Angel Gomes.

United are set for a midfield rebuild in the summer transfer window, with the likes of Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and even Kobbie Mainoo being tipped with a move away from Old Trafford in a bid to save finances. But with three being tipped for the exit, they'll need to be replaced - and Gomes would represent a superb pickup.

Jacobs: Man Utd 'Shouldn't be Discounted' in Angel Gomes Bid

The Red Devils could make a move for their former academy star

Gomes shot back to prominence in England after making his Three Lions debut under Lee Carsley back in September, featuring strongly in midfield on four occasions under his former under-21's boss for the senior squad.

Although he hasn't made Thomas Tuchel's squad, Gomes has still shown his talents for Lille in the Champions League and Ligue 1 this season, and he could be ready for a return to the Premier League.

Angel Gomes' Ligue 1 statistics - Lille squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 14 =16th Assists 1 =6th Key Passes Per Game 1 =6th Through Balls Per Game 0.1 =1st Tackles Per Game 0.7 =17th Match rating 6.45 =20th

That could see various sides make a move for his services, and it's not just United who are interested, with Jacobs stating that Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have also registered their interest.

But with Gomes having grown up in Manchester and coming through the Red Devils academy, that could hold gravitas when it comes to a return - with Jacobs stating that fans should 'not discount' a move back to the Theatre of Dreams for the diminutive playmaker. Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said:

"I still wouldn't discount Manchester United making a move to re-sign Gomes, and that could also be one to watch. So we can't yet say that Spurs have got a clear run at Gomes, but they're one of the club that are firmly interested. "And I'd be surprised if West Ham succeed with their offer, despite the relatively lucrative finances on offer."

Gomes only made 10 appearances for United's first-team in his first spell, with just five of those coming in the Premier League, before he joined Ligue 1 side Lille in 2020. It was around this time that fellow England youth international Jonathan Panzo stated that Gomes was 'one of the best players' he'd played with - despite growing up in Chelsea's academy alongside talents such as Mason Mount, Declan Rice and more.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Angel Gomes has made 54 appearances for England's youth teams, scoring 11 goals in the process.

A loan spell to Portuguese side Boavista was fruitful, and he's since been a regular in Lille's side - but with his contract up in the summer, he's become an interesting proposition for clubs to consider in the transfer window as a free option.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 25-03-25.

Related Man Utd Want to Sign 'Unstoppable' £54m Forward for Amorim Manchester United are one of the sides showing an interest in signing Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.