Manchester United target Victor Osimhen would be worth the "astronomical" fee Napoli might demand, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT.

Osimhen has caught the eye while playing for Napoli this season, with his goals having fired the Italian outfit to within touching distance of their first Serie A title since 1990.

Manchester United transfer news - Victor Osimhen

According to claims from Italy, Napoli have reportedly placed a £133 million bounty on Osimhen's head, as top clubs in Europe begin to circle around the striker.

It's suggested that both United and Chelsea are keen on the prolific marksman, with other teams from the continent also showing an interest.

A report from January by outlet ESPN claimed that despite bringing in Wout Weghorst on loan, United have earmarked the centre-forward position as a priority for the summer window.

The report name-dropped a three-man shortlist of options for United, including Harry Kane, Benjamin Sesko and the man of the moment, Osimhen.

Journalist Steve Bates previously told GIVEMESPORT that United should consider targeting Osimhen instead of Kane.

Bates hinted that United would get more out of Osimhen - who is five years younger than Kane - than if they targeted the England captain instead.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Osimhen's rumoured switch to United?

Impressed by what he'd seen of the Nigerian so far, Daily Express journalist Taylor believes Osimhen is currently living up to his hefty price tag.

On the 24-year-old, Taylor said: “I would personally like to see Victor Osimhen at United and the other option is Chelsea of course, who do probably need an out-and-out number nine.

"So I do automatically think he is one that would come under consideration for United specifically.

"The kind of price tag Napoli are going to be asking for though will be astronomical, but I think he is probably worth it at the moment.

"He's a great age, only 24, and is getting better and better. He has Champions League experience, he looks to have fired Napoli to the title, so I'm really intrigued to see who's prepared to move for him.”

What would Osimhen offer United if he joined?

Goals. So far this season Osimhen has found the net on 25 occasions, with his form in front of goal crucial to Napoli's eye-catching campaign.

Napoli are on course for a historic Serie A and Champions League double, which should they achieve this remarkable accomplishment, would be in no small part down to the work of Osimhen leading the line.

Not only that, but his underlying numbers also back up just how talented he truly is.

According to FBref, Osimhen ranks inside the top one per cent of strikers for non-penalty goals, non-penalty xG and shots on average per 90 minutes.

A supreme attacker, United would be landing one of Europe's hottest strikers, should the Stretford-based outfit splash the cash on Osimhen this summer.