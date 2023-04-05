Manchester United star Marcus Rashford could end up bagging a new contract with "very high" wages at Old Trafford, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT.

Rashford has been subject to plenty of outside interest, but Jacobs has hinted an extension at United remains the most likely outcome.

Manchester United transfer news - Marcus Rashford

According to a report by The Athletic, Rashford has already held initial talks with the United hierarchy surrounding a new contract.

It's claimed Rashford's representatives have outlined to the United board that they expect his new deal to be the "biggest and most important contract" of his career.

Rashford, who is valued at £80 million by Transfermarkt, is contracted to the Stretford-based outfit until the end of next season.

That's only because United were able to trigger a one-year extension in Rashford's deal before the turn of the year, which would've left the forward able to speak with clubs abroad regarding a free transfer.

It came after reports suggesting Paris Saint-Germain were keen on the United academy product, with the French giants said to have been lining up a shock move.

Ultimately, United have been able to keep hold of Rashford for now, yet speculation surrounding his future still continues to grow.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Rashford's contract situation?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs insisted a deal between Rashford and United remained likely, while also claiming he could pocket a hefty weekly wage.

On the 25-year-old's contract talks, Jacobs said: "We have to remember that Manchester United have always had this decrease due to a lack of Champions League football, which means that Rashford’s wage will have actually gone down for this season.

"And that was a point of contention for Cristiano Ronaldo, as well, because when he was at the club he had entered into the season off a really strong scoring return in the Premier League.

"Then of course his wage went down and this is how Manchester United have always operated to protect themselves when they don't get Champions League football.

"So Rashford’s number can be bumped up if Champions League is achieved. But also based on those incentives, which means that if everything was activated, both Rashford and Manchester United are succeeding, then of course, the number will end up being very high.”

How might United's wage cap impact the contract talks?

It was revealed by the MailOnline in January that United were keen to introduce a £200,000-per-week 'wage cap', which would prevent any form of discontent among the ranks.

Considering Rashford's current reported salary at Old Trafford already sees him pocket £200,000 each week, it's likely fresh terms for the England international will eclipse the rumoured cap.

However, as United's third-best performer according to WhoScored rankings this season, it's no surprise Rashford is commanding a huge weekly salary, especially given his increased importance to Erik ten Hag's side.