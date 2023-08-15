Manchester United’s pursuit of Sofyan Amrabat could hit a stumbling block soon, as journalist Rudy Galetti has provided GIVEMESPORT with the latest on the transfer saga.

Amrabat, who has played 107 games for Fiorentina, starred for Morocco at the 2022 World Cup, which initiated a huge rise in interest for his signature.

Manchester United transfer news – Sofyan Amrabat

TalkSPORT claimed that the 20-time English champions are ready to ramp up their pursuit in the Moroccan star now once Fred had been offloaded.

And now that has happened.

The former Manchester United midfielder has completed a move, worth an initial £8.6m, to Turkish giants Fenerbahce, though £4.3m in add-ons has also been included in the contract.

This completed switch now means that a move for the impressive 26-year-old Amrabat, described by football scout Jacek Kulig as 'an absolute icon' of Moroccan football, could be done wrapped up imminently.

Daily Express have claimed that an agreement on personal terms between the midfielder and the Premier League club have been reached, while Alfredo Pedulla, speaking to MUFC Realist TV, claimed that a £75,000-a-week deal over a four-year period has been agreed.

Now, however, Galetti has suggested there is every possibility that the gifted midfielder could remain at La Viola, despite the flurry of interest.

What did Rudy Galetti say about Manchester United and Sofyan Amrabat?

On the 26-year-old, the Italian journalist claimed that Amrabat has plenty of potential suitors, though Ah-Ahli have now cooled their interest.

Galetti also suggested that Amrabat could break Manchester United fans’ hearts by staying put this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Al-Ahli option is still active, but the Saudi club are progressing in other deals. Franck Kessie, for example, officially announced and Piotr Zielinski has now completed the switch from Napoli to Ah-Ahli, too, so it’s diminishing the interest in Sofyan Amrabat.

“Having passed the response deadline set last Monday, Atletico Madrid remain in the race as a back-up solution. Amrabat is considered a back-up solution. In this situation, we also cannot exclude that he could also remain at Fiorentina.

“With Harry Maguire on his way to West Ham United, as strongly requested by David Moyes, and also Scott McTominay, Amrabat has already been discussed.”

All The Latest Transfer News: Done Deals, Gossip And Rumours

What next for Manchester United?

Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Manchester-based side are expecting to receive offers for both Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho this summer, meaning the duo could be on the way out the Old Trafford doors before the window slams shut on September 1.

Joining them could be Maguire and McTominay, with both being persistently eyed by West Ham United.

The Athletic reported that Manchester United turned down a £30m bid for the latter, while a deal – worth in the region of £30m – has been accepted for the former, per Sky Sports.

Personal terms for the English defender are yet to be agreed but The Telegraph claim that Moyes and his entourage are confident of wrapping up a deal.

However, The Sun report that the Hammers could turn their attentions to Bayer Leverkusen’s Odilon Kossounou after reaching an impasse with Maguire.