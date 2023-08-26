Manchester United could be in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT that they could now proceed with a deal.

Andre Onana was signed as their number one, but Erik ten Hag could be in the market for a number two.

Manchester United transfer news - Latest

It’s been a reasonable start to the transfer window for United, with Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, and Onana signing on the dotted line at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils showed signs of weakness in their squad during the opening two Premier League fixtures of the season, narrowly beating Wolverhampton Wanderers before losing away at Tottenham Hotspur.

Ten Hag may be thinking that further reinforcements will be necessary if they want to compete with Manchester City and Arsenal for the Premier League title.

The Manchester club enjoyed an impressive campaign during ten Hag’s first season in charge, but they were still some way off battling for first place.

The next area United appear to be looking to address is their goalkeeper situation.

Dean Henderson could be on his way out the door, with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claiming that Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest are interested in the stopper, who is expected to leave Old Trafford this summer.

As per The Athletic, United have conducted medical tests on Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir ahead of a potential move.

Now, Sky Sports reporter Sheth has provided some insight into the deal.

What has Sheth said about Man Utd and Bayindir?

Sheth has suggested that United are currently assessing a back issue for Bayindir, and they will then proceed with a deal.

Any move for Henderson could impact the deal, as they want a number two goalkeeper ahead of their next fixture.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "You mentioned there Bayindir from Fenerbahce. They've actually held pre-medical testing with him out in Greece earlier this week just to assess a back issue. If there's no problems with that, then I think United will proceed with a deal worth around €5m. And once that can happen and once that's in place, they will try and get a deal in place with Dean Henderson or the other way around. So it won't necessarily be Henderson has sorted out a deal and he can go it would have to be Henderson sorted out a deal, let's sort out a deal with someone like Bayindir. Then ahead of the next game, we're definitely still going to have a worthy number two goalkeeper to support Andre Onana."

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What’s next for Man Utd?

The next priority could be for ten Hag to find an additional player in the middle of the park.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that United are still in the race for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who would bring plenty of energy to their midfield.

It doesn’t look like United’s business is over just yet, and the poor start to the season may have altered some of their expected transfer dealings.