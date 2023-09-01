Manchester United are poised to sign free agent Jonny Evans before tonight’s 11pm deadline and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has revealed why the club have been remained ‘tight-lipped’ about the deal, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Evans signed a short-term deal back in July which allowed him to feature in part of the club’s pre-season campaign, but it looks as if he could prolong his stay beyond the summer after impressing Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United transfer news – Jonny Evans

Raphael Varane’s latest injury has forced Ten Hag and his team back to the drawing board to discuss how they will resolve the problem they now face in the centre-back department.

With Manchester United outcast Harry Maguire far down in the pecking order, the Dutch tactician’s options in the heart of the defence are scarily threadbare, with just Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martínez able to perform in that role.

Fear not, though, as the Mirror claim that set to re-sign Evans on a season-long deal after understanding the extent of the Varane's injury and talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has revealed to GIVEMESPORT that it’s likely to be in the form as a ‘pay-as-you-play’ deal given the seasoned defender is going to be restricted to minute amounts of game time across his second stint at the club.

The news comes after Ten Hag had previously confirmed that he is keen for the 35-year-old to commit his short-term future to the club given the bags of English top-flight experience he will bring with him. During his career, he has made 356 appearances in the competition and despite being the wrong side of 30, he would be more than happy to play a bit-part role in the 2023/24 campaign.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What did Dharmesh Sheth say about Manchester United and Jonny Evans?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said: “I mean, they’ve been pretty tight-lipped about that one. There’s no real time limit on that because he’s obviously a free agent, and he signed that short-term contract with Manchester United.”

What else is happening at Manchester United on deadline day?

Per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, an agreement has now been settled between the Red Devils and Fiorentina for midfield gem Sofyan Amrabat after interest from Fulham had been firmly batted away by the Morrocan.

Meanwhile, the Italian journalist has also told his large Twitter following that Serie A outfit Lazio have been granted the opportunity to sign Red Devil's exile Mason Greenwood, though no deal has come to fruition as things stand.

Meanwhile, Sheth himself recently revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Sergio Reguilon’s Premier League switch from Totttenham Hotspur to Manchester United is edging closer to completion.