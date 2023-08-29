Manchester United are keeping tabs on a couple of midfielders that 'haven't been mentioned', though transfer insider Dean Jones has made a damning claim about their 'mystery' targets, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag still has plenty of work to do before the fast-approaching deadline despite shelling out £164m, per Transfermarkt, on three new faces since the window opened for business.

Manchester United transfer news - midfielder

As alluded to, the 20-time English champions have added Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund and Andre Onana to their roster but an injury to the former and his teammate Luke Shaw have put the Dutch tactician in an unwanted situation. The club will now spend the remainder of the window scrambling around to sign an additional midfielder and left-back (at least) before the window slams shut on September 1.

Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch is of interest to Manchester United as journalist Rudy Galetti told GIVEMESPORT that a deal could be completed in the final embers of the window. It is clear the former Ajax starlet has no future in Bavaria, after being limited to just 937 minutes of football last term, and he could reunite with his former boss as he looks for a fresh start to revive his promising career.

A Premier League-proven option that Ten Hag and co. have explored the possibility of signing is Tottenham Hotspur outcast Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, with Sky Sports suggesting that Manchester United have made ‘initial contact’ with the north Londoners. The Dane’s contract at his current employers is set to expire in the summer of 2025 and so new boss Ange Postecoglou is reportedly willing to cut ways with the former Bayern Munich ace should a sufficient offer arrive at their doorstep.

Now, transfer insider Jones has provided GIVEMESPORT with an update on Manchester United’s hunt for engine room reinforcements, claiming that some are being kept secret for one reason or another.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Dean Jones said about Manchester United?

The transfer insider has suggested that Manchester United are going under a radar with a couple of their midfield targets in what has been a ‘really frustrating’ end of the window for those associated with the club.

Jones does reveal, however, that the ‘mystery’ targets may not be something for Manchester United supporters to get excited about seeing as they may be signed in order to save splashing the cash on a high-profile name.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I’m starting to hear that Manchester United have an eye on a couple of players that haven’t actually been mentioned in that area of the field. So maybe it’s that they’re going to spring a surprise in the next couple of days. I’m not saying it’s something to be especially excited about because a surprise could just be also seen as a money-saving exercise or Glazernomics as some United fans would look at it as. Sofyan Amrabat alternatives are definitely out there, so it’ll be interesting to see who United might have identified. But ultimately, it’s just been a really frustrating end to the window.”

What next for Manchester United?

According to The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell, Dean Henderson has now completed his medical ahead of a move to Crystal Palace seeing as the 26-year-old was heavily out-of-favour in Manchester and especially under Ten Hag's stewardship. In return, the report suggests that Altay Bayindir’s switch, worth £4.3m, is close to be finalised. Understandably, new face Onana will continue to be Ten Hag’s primary choice between the sticks, though Bayindir’s arrival will plug the gap left by Henderson’s departure.

Meanwhile, the mentioned injury to the ever-present Shaw means a last-ditch attempt to sign a left-back before Friday has now commenced at Old Trafford. Spanish trio Marc Cucurella, Marcos Alonso and Sergio Reguilon are all on the Red Devils’ radar, though The Guardian reports that any deal will be made on a loan basis given that both Shaw and his understudy Tyrell Malacia face temporary spells on side line. As such, it's set to be a very busy period for Ten Hag's side as they look to ready their squad beyond the summer.