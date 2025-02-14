Manchester United could offer Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho in a swap deal for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer, journalist Graeme Bailey has claimed.

The Red Devils are keeping tabs on Osimhen’s progress on loan at Galatasaray and have not ruled out a move for the 25-year-old after the campaign, with Ruben Amorim keen to sign a new first-choice striker.

Napoli are also looking to offload Osimhen permanently this summer when he enters the final 12 months of his contract and could reportedly accept players in exchange.

The Serie A leaders appreciate both Hojlund and Garnacho and attempted to sign the 'incredible' Argentinian in January but could not reach an agreement on a fee.

Galatasaray Open to Osimhen Swap Deal

Serie A giants want him gone in the summer

According to Bailey, a move to England is the most likely scenario for Osimhen after the season, despite Galatasaray’s willingness to keep the Nigeria international.

The 25-year-old, praised as ‘world-class’ by Jose Mourinho, has impressed during his loan spell in Turkey this term, scoring 17 goals and providing five assists in 22 appearances across all competitions.

Galatasaray do not hold an option to sign him permanently after the season and may struggle to compete with Premier League clubs in the race for his signature.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Man United are reportedly all monitoring Osimhen’s situation in Turkey, while Aston Villa and Newcastle have also been mentioned as potential suitors.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Osimhen played 133 games for Napoli, scoring 76 goals and registering 17 assists.

Man United are preparing for a busy summer transfer window and have reportedly identified four key positions in need of strengthening.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Amorim is targeting reinforcements at striker, defensive midfield, centre-back and left wing-back in the offseason.

United endured a relatively quiet January market, welcoming promising defenders Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven while offloading Marcus Rashford and Antony on loan.

Victor Osimhen's Galatasaray Stats (2024/25) Games 23 Goals 17 Assists 5 Minutes per goal 103 Minutes played 1,747

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-02-25.