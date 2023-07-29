Manchester United are expected to spring a move for one Serie A star after adding Rasmus Hojlund, or another striker, to their ranks this summer, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

Hojlund has been subject to an offer from United, with Romano expecting the Red Devils to be pushing hard to get the deal done, so they can focus on alternative targets.

Manchester United transfer news

A deal that has been in the works for some time, United eventually submitted a proposal to Atalanta for Hojlund this week.

It came in the form of a £51 million total offer, which includes an upfront cash payment of £42 million, as reported by The Guardian.

Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be interested in Hojlund, who netted nine goals in 32 Serie A appearances last season, as per Transfermarkt.

Should he seal a move to Old Trafford, Hojlund would become the second summer addition for United to have arrived from Serie A, following the purchase of Andre Onana earlier in the window.

Onana joined from Inter Milan for a reported fee of £47 million, having impressed last season during the Serie A outfit's run to the Champions League final.

Of course, Inter were beaten by United's rivals Manchester City in the final, but the Cameroon international's stock remained high, making a move to United a sensible switch.

However, there are now suggestions that United could test the Italian market once again, with Onana and potential signing Hojlund likely to be joined by another Serie A star.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Man United?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer expert Romano revealed that United were likely to go in for a midfielder, once the signing of a striker (most likely Hojlund) was wrapped up.

Name-dropping Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat as a likely candidate, the Italian reporter said: “In that moment, I think United will activate the option of a new midfielder with Amrabat on the list, but it's not something already done completed.

“So in this case, we have to wait because the next priority is the striker.

“Amrabat is on the list but it's not something like imminent."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Man United this summer?

A report from La Gazzetta dello Sport, which references United's interest in Amrabat, suggests the Red Devils hold a keen interest in the midfield anchor.

The Italian outlet claim Amrabat is open to a United move, with the 20-time English champions being quoted a fee in the region of £22 million for his services.

A respectable price, not least given the money United have already spent during this window, Amrabat would act as a shrewd addition to Erik ten Hag's squad.

Amrabat featured 29 times across last season's Serie A campaign for Fiorentina, while averaging a performance rating of 6.46, according to online statistics database WhoScored.

Often deployed at the base of midfield, Amrabat will provide some much-needed cover to United's midfield, while also helping to take the workload off Casemiro's shoulders.

If the opportunity to sign the Morocco international presents itself, there is nothing to suggest why United shouldn't make a deal happen.