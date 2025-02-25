Manchester United have been linked with a move for Barcelona legend Xavi to take over their dugout, according to reports in Spain - with the Red Devils supposedly having contacted the La Masia favourite prior to Ruben Amorim being appointed at Old Trafford.

Xavi left Barcelona at the end of last season, with Hansi Flick being his replacement in La Liga, but despite multiple offers coming in for his services, he's been enjoying a year out of the limelight as a sabbatical. However, he's thought to be looking for a route back into management at the end of the season - and Amorim's poor form means that the Spaniard could be an option for United at the end of the season.

The report from Alex Pintanel states that Xavi has rejected offers from the Saudi Pro League and the Premier League - though he hasn't ruled out the Red Devils, even though he will complete his sabbatical year after he left Barcelona.

Xavi Hernandez's managerial statistics - Barcelona record by competition Competition Games managed Wins Draws Losses La Liga 102 71 16 15 Copa del Rey 10 7 0 3 Spanish Supercup 5 3 0 2 Champions League 18 8 3 7 Europa League 8 2 4 2

The phone 'has not stopped ringing' to Xavi's agents, as clubs look to secure his signature having been labelled as the 'best coach in the world' by Joan Laporta. Phone calls have been the case throughout the season - although he'll complete his year out of management until the end of the season, as he wants to start a campaign from scratch.

Those close to him believe that many potential managerial avenues have been 'poisoned' as there is more to lose than win when coming into the job at an underperforming side.

That being said, one of the options that sounded Xavi out the strongest was United. They contacted Barcelona even while he was managing the Catalan giants, and contacted the Spain legend to take charge of the club instead of current boss Amorim, which he declined. Xavi was hoping that United would continue with Ruud van Nistelrooy or another interim coach for the rest of the campaign so that he could come in over the summer, though the Red Devils instead opted for Amorim from Sporting.

Xavi is looking to return to management in the off-season, allowing him to take on a long-term project, and United have not been ruled out after Amorim's poor start to the campaign - despite having a further two years left on his contract with the option of another year's extension. Calls for his signature continue to arise, but Xavi's year out appears non-negotiable, and the situation may be revisited in the summer.

