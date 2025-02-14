Manchester United could be prepared to move quickly in their pursuit of Sporting Lisbon winger Geovany Quenda to fend off summer competition, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils are reportedly keen on reuniting Ruben Amorim with the 17-year-old starlet at Old Trafford next season and may soon take initial steps to secure his arrival early.

Although reports in Portugal have claimed a deal is already in place between the two parties, Jacobs suggests United are still hoping to reach their valuation of Quenda in negotiations with Sporting.

The Premier League giants appear unlikely to afford Quenda’s release clause, which has reportedly risen to £83m following his recent contract extension in Lisbon.

Ruben Amorim Eyes Quenda Reunion

Man United hopeful of a deal

Jacobs, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has revealed that Man United are prepared to strike a pre-agreement with Quenda over a summer move if negotiations progress as expected:

“It may move relatively quickly, because if things progress how Manchester United hope and they get the kind of valuation that they're looking for, they are prepared to try and pre-agree that one now to ward off other summer competition.”

Quenda, who was handed his Sporting debut by Amorim last year, has since become a regular for the Portuguese giants, making 37 appearances across all competitions and registering nine goal involvements.

The 17-year-old, praised as 'frightening' by Scoop, is regarded as one of the best young European talents in his position and would become a second wing-back addition at United after Patrick Dorgu.

A more defensive-minded player, the Denmark international became Amorim’s first senior signing at Old Trafford last month, signing a five-and-a-half-year deal with the club.

Man United are anticipating a busy first summer window under Amorim, with as many as four key signings targeted, including a new first-choice striker and a deep-lying midfielder.

Geovany Quenda's Sporting Stats (2024/25 Primeira Liga) Games 21 Goals 1 Assists 3 Expected goals 0.5 Goal-creating actions 2 Minutes played 1,466

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-02-25.