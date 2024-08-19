Manchester United's transfer window seemingly hasn't come to an end this summer, with reports linking them with various players in multiple positions as the Red Devils look to qualify for the Champions League after missing out last season - and that could see them sign Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin if the opportunity arises, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

United have already signed quartet Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui this summer in what has been a decent transfer window, but they haven't quite sold as many stars as they would have liked and as a result, their rebuild continues to hold fire. But if a deal can be done for Calvert-Lewin, we could see developments on that front.

Calvert-Lewin Could be on The Move

The striker is in the final year of his deal at Goodison Park

Calvert-Lewin has been linked with a move to United throughout the window, though the Red Devils are also in the race for his signature alongside Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and more. The Toffees star has not been at the same prolific best that he was with Carlo Ancelotti at the helm, but he is still an equally good player for the club under Sean Dyche despite not having the same service as before.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's Premier League statistics - Everton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 32 =6th Assists 2 =3rd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 4.4 1st Goals 7 =1st Shots Per Game 2.3 2nd Match rating 6.79 7th

Whether Everton will lower their demands after requesting £40million to reluctantly send him to Newcastle earlier in the transfer window remains to be seen, but United would reportedly need to see that figure lowered before they even make an attempt to sign the former Sheffield United youngster.

Romano: United "Aware" of Striker Opportunities

The Red Devils could add another dynamic to their strikeforce

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano stated that the Red Devils could look at one of the many opportunities on the transfer market - and thought Calvert-Lewin is only one of those who has cropped up, the striker having a year left on his contract could mean he is boosted high up in their shortlist. He said:

"In terms of a striker at the moment, Manchester United know that there are many opportunities on the market. Calvert-Lewin is out of contract in one year at Everton, so it could be an opportunity for many clubs. "Ivan Toney wants to change, and he is another player who is out of contract in one year, so Manchester United are aware of these opportunities, but at the moment their focus is on different positions."

United Will Need to Sell Players

Plenty of high-earning stars are still on the books

It's a struggle to see where Calvert-Lewin fits in at Old Trafford but there is always the notion that the Red Devils could use a target man to give them advantages in the final third. Rasmus Hojlund, whilst somewhat physical, just doesn't boast the same aerial threat that Calvert-Lewin has with the striker winning the second-most duels in the air in the entire league last season, only behind teammate James Tarkowski.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Calvert-Lewin has four goals in 11 England caps

Erik ten Hag still needs to push for a central or defensive midfielder, to negate Scott McTominay's potential exit and the club's rebuttal of a deal for former loanee Sofyan Amrabat - but if they can get a deal over the line for someone to drop into that role and there is money left over to take Calvert-Lewin to the Theatre of Dreams, it could be worth revisiting.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 19-08-24.