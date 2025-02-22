Manchester United could look to put Alejandro Garnacho up for sale in the summer after entertaining offers for the Argentine winger during the January transfer window, Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Garnacho's future was a major talking point throughout the winter window amid interest from Napoli and Chelsea in the Red Devils academy graduate. The Serie A giants failed with a £40 million offer for the 20-year-old, who they wanted to replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia following the Georgian attacker's move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The United dressing room was said to be 'relieved' Garnacho stayed put once the window slammed shut, and he earned the trust of coach Ruben Amorim with several impressive performances. He's appeared 38 times across competitions this season, posting eight goals and six assists.

The Premier League giants are eager to balance the books at Old Trafford, with the club still £731 million in debt despite Jim Ratcliffe's investment. Their worrying financial situation has made every member of Amorim's squad available at the right price, including Garnacho.

Manchester United Prepared To Listen To Offers For Garnacho

The Argentine's sale would be hugely beneficial from a financial perspective

Garnacho appeared to be headed to superstardom at United when he starred for the Red Devils last season, scoring the opener in their FA Cup final win over Manchester City. He came off the boil at the start of the ongoing campaign, being dropped by Amorim in the Manchester Derby in December, but won his manager over by working hard and the Portuguese reportedly wants to keep him.

Jacobs explained the club's stance over several high-profile players' futures heading into the summer, including Marcus Rashford (on loan at Aston Villa), Antony (on loan at Real Betis) and Casemiro, who are likely to be available for sale:

"There's an appreciation, whether it's Aston Villa or elsewhere, that Marcus Rashford will leave the club permanently in the summer. The same may be the case for Antony. There will be offers potentially for Casemiro, a player Manchester United would be willing to get off the wage bill."

Garnacho, previously lauded by teammate Rasmus Hojlund as an 'incredible' talent, is also a potential candidate to be sold, although this appears to be from a financial standpoint rather than a sporting decision:

"There's still a feeling, even though it'd be a reluctant sale, that Alejandro Garnacho is a player that, on the books, could be very valuable, and in the same way that Manchester United would have considered a sale in January, it will be the case again for financial reasons in the summer too.

Sky Sports reported in January that if United sold Garnacho for their £60 million asking price, it would help eradicate 'most of their financial problems', and his sale would allow the Red Devils to spend £180 million without risking PSR breaches.

Manchester United's Highest Earners Rank Player Wages Contact Expiry 1. Casemiro £350,000 June 2026 2. Marcus Rashford £300,000 June 2027 3. Mason Mount £250,000 June 2028 4. Matthijs de Ligt £195,000 June 2029 5. Harry Maguire £190,000 June 2026 6. Luke Shaw £150,000 June 2027 7. Christian Eriksen £150,000 June 2025 8. Noussair Mazraoui £135,000 June 2028 9. Manuel Ugarte £120,000 June 2029 10. Andre Onana £120,000 June 2028 =21. Alejandro Garnacho £50,000 June 2028

Garnacho, who doesn't even crack the club's top 20 highest-earners, has been at Old Trafford since July 2022, when he arrived from Atletico Madrid's youth system. He will have three years left on his contract in the summer but could be one of the big movers that helps Ratcliffe and INEOS continue to try and rectify debt imposed on the club by the Glazers.

