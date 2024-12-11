Manchester United could be tempted to sell defender Lisandro Martinez if Real Madrid step up their interest in the Argentinian in 2025, talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has revealed.

The 'world-class' defender is reportedly not considered untouchable at Old Trafford, despite featuring heavily under Ruben Amorim so far this season.

According to Crook, Martinez is one of multiple Premier League stars being tracked by the Spanish champions, alongside his United teammate Diogo Dalot, who has been identified as a potential Trent Alexander-Arnold alternative.

United are said to be open to offers for almost every player in their squad, excluding young stars Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho.

Marcus Rashford is understood to be available for transfer as well, having disappointed United chiefs with his inconsistent performances over the past 18 months as well as his off-field lifestyle.

Offers for the England international will likely be considered after the season, while a January departure seems unlikely at the moment, according to Crook.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Martinez has made 19 appearances in all competitions this season, three of them under Amorim.

The Red Devils are expected to be active in the transfer market in January despite the surprise departure of sporting director Dan Ashworth.

GIVEMESPORT sources suggest United are targeting reinforcements in defence and midfield, identifying the left-back position as an area of concern.

Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies and Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez have been mentioned as options for 2025, alongside Wolves star Rayan Ait-Nouri.

There is also an outside chance of United signing a new forward, but that could require January departures, with the likes of Christian Eriksen and Antony now among those possibly leaving.

United have slumped to 13th in the Premier League after their 3-2 home loss to Nottingham Forest and will next face reigning champions Manchester City away on Sunday.

The Red Devils will return to Europa League action midweek, facing Czech side Viktoria Plzen in a crucial match for their top-eight ambitions.

Lisandro Martinez's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 12 Goals / assists 0 / 0 Tackles per 90 1.94 Interceptions per 90 2.11 Pass accuracy % 90.2 Minutes played 1,066

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-12-24.