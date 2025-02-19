Manchester United could land a former star that Pep Guardiola transformed at Manchester City in the coming summer transfer window - with journalist Steve Kay suggesting that Joao Cancelo could be a potential £30million incoming at Old Trafford this summer, as the Portuguese star 'doesn't give a damn' about upsetting the City hierarchy.

Cancelo joined City back in 2019 after some superb performances for Inter Milan, Valencia and Juventus, and although he endured a slow start to life at the Etihad Stadium, he blossomed in a left wing-back role under the Spaniard as the club won the 2021/22 Premier League title on a dramatic final day. However, he fell out of favour and subsequently moved to Bayern Munich and Barcelona on loan before moving to Al-Hilal in the summer.

Kay: Cancelo 'Has a Chance' of Joining Man Utd

The former City star may be on his way back to the Premier League

However, at the age of just 30, Cancelo still has a lot to offer, even making 10 appearances for the Portuguese national team in 2024 - and that could see United move for his services.

Joao Cancelo's Premier League statistics - Manchester City squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 36 2nd Assists 7 3rd Tackles Per Game 2.3 1st Shots Per Game 2.3 =3rd Dribbles Per Game 1.6 =3rd Match rating 7.43 3rd

Kay claimed on his YouTube channel, KS1 TV, that a potential move could be in the offing with United chiefs telling Ruben Amorim that Cancelo has a chance of moving to Old Trafford, and that it's his decision on whether the former Benfica starlet moves back to the Premier League in a move that would cost around £30million. He said:

“This is one that came to my attention this morning. This was mentioned to someone I’m very close with during the post-match press conference alongside other journalists at Tottenham on Sunday. “Manchester United have made Amorim aware there’s a chance Cancelo could come to United, and they’ve basically left it in the hands of the manager. “As soon as I heard that I started putting together the links, where did the source come from, he’s Portuguese, the manager, but then it’s Man City, but he left on bad terms. All of a sudden things started slipping into place. Yes, I have to trust my sources, there’s a possibility, there is a chance. I would say about £30m I would have thought. “My thing was, would he go after being at City to United? But I’ve spoken to a few people today about it and Cancelo has that temperament where he doesn’t give a damn, he won’t give a damn about that, he doesn’t like the hierarchy at City.”

Ruben Amorim Could Look to Bring in a New Right-Back

The club have strong options but Cancelo would be an upgrade

Their right-back options currently include Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui, but with the former failing to impress too much under Amorim and the latter having been utilised across the park, there could be room for a new man to come in.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joao Cancelo has 60 caps for Portugal, scoring 10 goals for his country.

That could see Cancelo move to the red half of Manchester despite making 154 appearances for their local rivals. United are set for a complete overhaul of their squad in the summer in what will be Amorim's first summer as manager, and if he sees fit to bring the former City star in, a deal could be reached for Cancelo to display his talents in the top-flight once again after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 19-02-25.

