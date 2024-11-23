Key Takeaways Angel Gomes has been linked with a return to Manchester United on a free transfer.

The midfielder left the club in 2020 but has gone on to impressive for LOSC Lille.

Gomes made his England debut in 2024 and has previosuly commented on his desire to return to Old Trafford.

With the Ruben Amorim era officially underway at Manchester United, eyes are already beginning to turn towards the January and summer transfer windows as the 39-year-old begins to mould the Red Devils in his own image. Much has been made of the former Sporting boss's preference for a 3-4-3 system, and reports suggest he has already identified several big names who do not fit his style of football.

With that being the case, Amorim will need to explore the market to bring in fresh faces, though there are claims he will be working with a tight budget and may need to utilise free agents. Among the most prominent names linked is Alphonso Davies, with the Canadian reportedly seen as the preferred choice for the left-wing-back role. However, another intriguing option catching attention is a midfield reinforcement.

The mystery man is former United academy graduate Angel Gomes. The diminutive midfielder has seen his reputation rise recently after making his international debut for England. The £25m-rated gem is now being linked with a move to Old Trafford for free, as he can speak to clubs in January about signing a pre-contract agreement with his current deal expiring next summer.

As such, a former teammate of his has weighed in, offering a glowing verdict on the 24-year-old, highlighting just how impactful Gomes could be if he were to make a return to Old Trafford.

Related Amorim Wants Man Utd to Re-Sign ‘Magician' in Early Transfer Angel Gomes has spent almost five years away from Manchester United but a fairytale return could be pending

Gomes 'One of the Best' According to Former Teammate

Defender Jonathan Panzo has featured at U21 level with the midfielder

Speaking with BBC Sport, former England Under-21 international Jonathan Panzo shared his thoughts on the first time he had the opportunity to play alongside Angel Gomes at youth level, describing him as one of the best players he has ever lined up alongside. The defender stated:

"Angel was always spoken about highly because he’s quality as a player. You hear about someone, then you get to see it and you are like 'they weren’t lying about this player’. He is definitely one of the best players I have played with."

Having previously been part of the under-17s team that won the World Cup in 2017, Gomes was handed his first senior cap by interim manager Lee Carsley during the Nations League group phase games, where he impressed as a deep-lying playmaker. It brought more eyes onto the rising star, who currently plies his trade in France for LOSC Lille. Panzo added:

"He's like a magician. He's a small player, but his IQ is so smart and he just knows how to get around the pitch."

However, with his contract expiring in the summer, the Ligue 1 side are said to be resigned to the idea that the player will move on for next season, with a return to his boyhood club one of his possible destinations. Gomes himself even spoke about the possibility in recent months, admitting it would be a hard move to turn down. The player also shared a similar sentiment with French outlet L'Equipe back in 2022, stating as per the Daily Mail:

"Do I imagine myself coming back one day? Obviously, it's home. I would love to come back. But you never know in football. I just have to keep my feet on the ground, and keep playing, making the most of it. I can't predict what will happen in the future."

Related Who is England Midfielder Angel Gomes? He is "inspired" by Andres Iniesta & Xavi and was tipped to be the next Paul Scholes.

Angel Gomes' Career So Far

The former academy graduate made history for Manchester United

Gomes’ footballing journey began when he joined Manchester United's youth academy at the age of six. His exceptional talent and vision on the pitch led to a quick rise through the ranks, breaking into the under-18s side when he was just 14. In May 2017, Gomes made history by becoming the youngest player to debut for the Red Devils in a competitive match since Duncan Edwards in 1953, replacing Wayne Rooney during his final Premier League outing for the club.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Angel Gomes was the first player born in the new millennium to play in the Premier League.

While this should've been a real passing of the torch moment for the youngster, it wasn't meant to be, as question marks surrounding his five-foot-six frame and ability to cope with the physicality of the English top flight limited his chances in the first team. He decided to move on, joining Lille on a free transfer back in 2020.

He would immediately go out on loan to Portuguese side Boavista, gaining more senior minutes prior to his return to France, where he slowly began to integrate himself into the setup at the Pierre-Mauroy Stadium. His performances saw his stock continue to rise, with his transfer valuation currently sitting at £25m despite his contract expiring.

He made his England debut in September as a substitute in the 2-0 victory against Ireland. He has since gone on to collect four caps, including two starts, both against Finland.

Angel Gomes Career so Far Team Games Goals Assists Manchester United 10 0 0 Boavista 32 6 6 LOSC Lille 129 9 19 England 4 0 1

Related Exclusive: Man Utd, Tottenham, Villa, and Newcastle Eyeing 'Pure Quality' Star Angel Gomes has found his way back into the England setup and that has attracted the attention of various Premier League clubs

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 23/11/2024