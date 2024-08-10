Highlights Manchester United could potentially add three more defenders this summer, with Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazroui close to signing, while a left-back is also being targeted.

INEOS are encouraging a squad overhaul, prioritising strengthening the back-line in this window.

Potential left-back signings include Mario Hermoso, Sergio Reguilon, Miguel Gutierrez, and Milos Kerkez.

Manchester United could still sign three more defenders in this transfer window, amid reports suggesting a deal with Bayern Munich for Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazroui has been agreed, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Central defender Leny Yoro has already arrived at Old Trafford in a £52 million deal, while journalist David Ornstein revealed earlier today that United have agreed a double swoop for De Ligt and Mazraoui worth £60 million. The former is expected to arrive in Manchester soon to undergo a medical and put pen to paper on a five-year deal, while the latter's move is still dependent on Aaron Wan-Bissaka completing a switch to West Ham.

Romano has revealed that if the double signing does materialise, the Red Devils could still go for another defender, with a left-back perhaps on the agenda. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia both struggled with injuries last season, so reinforcing this area to safeguard Erik ten Hag's team in the case of further issues for the duo would appear smart.

United Could Sign Three More Defenders

De Ligt, Mazraoui and a left-back are on the list

After finishing eighth last season, their lowest league finish since 1990, United's new ownership group INEOS are evidently looking to overhaul the squad. A long-term project with a clear vision is beginning to take shape, with the acquisitions of youngsters Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee reflecting this.

Similar to how Mikel Arteta rebuilt Arsenal, it appears the foremost priority this summer is strengthening the club's back-line. Yoro is expected to be a long-term partner for Lisandro Martinez, but the 18-year-old will need time to settle into United's group and develop as a player.

This integration time, combined with his three-month sidelining injury sustained in pre-season, has exacerbated the need to bring in another central defender. De Ligt has become the most prominent name mentioned in the media, with Bayern and United finally agreeing a deal worth €45 million, plus €5 million in add-ons, for the Dutchman.

The German outfit have also accepted an offer worth €15 million, also with an additional €5 million in add-ons, for Mazraoui. This deal is expected to go through once Wan-Bissaka's transfer to the London Stadium is done, with Romano suggesting that the £15 million switch is all but complete.

This may not be the end of United's rampant defensive recruitment, with Romano hinting on his YouTube Channel that a left-back is also on the cards:

"But Man United will be really busy, because they want to bring in at least one more centre-back and one more right-back with Mazraoui. "Let's see what happens with the left-back, if they need one more or not. Maybe a player like Hermoso can cover both positions, or maybe they bring in one more."

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat De Ligt Mazraoui Appearances 22 19 Pass Accuracy 93.9% 88.3% Progressive Passes Per 90 6.36 7.74 Passes into the Final Third Per 90 7.08 6.92 Tackles Per 90 0.97 2.41 Interceptions Per 90 1.23 1.5 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.66 1.43

United Looking at Several Left-Backs

Reguilon, Gutierrez and Kerkez have been linked

While United have indeed opened talks to sign free agent Mario Hermoso, who could be used at left-back, the signing of De Ligt perhaps renders that addition unlikely. Some reports have suggested that Mazraoui could be deployed in both full-back positions, although a more natural left-back is still the preference for Ten Hag.

Fabrizio Romano previously told GMS exclusively that the Reds are eyeing potential moves for Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez and Girona defender Miguel Gutierrez. Meanwhile, a shock return for Tottenham's Sergio Reguilon could also be on the table, with United reportedly keen on re-signing their former loanee, who failed to impress at Old Trafford last season.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 10/08/2024