Sporting Lisbon forward Viktor Gyokeres has been tipped to follow manager Ruben Amorim to Manchester United by pundits in Sweden, who are convinced an Old Trafford move could be the ‘best’ next step for the 26-year-old.

Gyokeres has enjoyed a remarkable 18 months under Amorim in Lisbon and once again fuelled his exit rumours after leading Sporting to a 4-1 victory over Manchester City last week.

The 26-year-old, labelled 'a better version of Erling Haaland', netted a hat-trick against the reigning Premier League champions, adding to his impressive tally of 23 goals in 18 appearances for Sporting this season.

Pundits in Gyokeres’ native Sweden are already speculating on where he could make his next move after rising to stardom with Sporting. Former West Brom defender Jonas Olsson believes it could be to ‘only the biggest clubs’ in Europe:

“As he has a buyout clause of around SEK 1 billion (£71m), only the biggest clubs can buy him. United are probably the obvious one, but Real Madrid also feels like an alternative.”

Former Sweden international Daniel Nannskog also supported Olsson’s view, expressing his belief that Man United would be the best option for Gyokeres because of Amorim:

“It’s easy to think of Manchester United, because his coach [Amorim] is going there. He knows exactly how to use Gyokeres in the best way.”

Gyokeres, who joined Sporting from Coventry in the summer of 2023, scored 43 goals in his debut season in Portugal and won the Primeira Liga Player of the Year award.

The 26-year-old’s contributions were key in helping Sporting secure their second league title last term, as well as bringing them back to the Champions League for the first time in three years.

While Amorim is expected to make changes to the Man United squad in January, he is unlikely to raid Sporting in early 2025, having previously confirmed he will not take any players with him to Manchester at the first opportunity.

The 39-year-old is expected to take charge of the club later in the international break, once his visa issues are resolved.

Viktor Gyokeres' Sporting Stats (2024/25 Primeira Liga) Games 11 Goals 16 Assists 1 Expected goals 12.1 Expected assisted goals 2.5 Minutes played 974

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-11-24.