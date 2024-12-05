Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim knows that he will need to get to work in the transfer window despite the strong start to his short Red Devils tenure so far - and one man that he needs to go all out for is Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, with Luke Shaw suffering yet another injury for the Red Devils.

Reports emerged on Wednesday afternoon that Shaw had suffered yet another setback in his return to injury, with the England star having suffered a muscular problem. Although the injury is new, rather than a recurrence of his old injury problems, he is expected to be out for a few weeks - and that means that Diogo Dalot will be expected to continue on the left-hand side of the four-man midfield, where Shaw would likely have been if he was fit.

Davies Could End United's Luke Shaw Nightmare

Luke Shaw has been plagued with injury and Davies' fitness is worth a look alone

It’s not ideal for Amorim at all. The Portuguese tactician boasts both Shaw and Tyrell Malacia in his ranks, but the latter has only featured once since the end of the 2022/23 season, whilst Shaw has only featured in three games in the current campaign; with all of those coming in left centre-back cameos against Ipswich Town, Everton and Bodo/Glimt.

Dalot is not a bad player by any means, but he’s much better as a wing-back on the right-hand side of the pitch - and a natural left-sided star will be needed in terms of both quality and availability, which is sometimes the best ability for a club at an elite level.

Alphonso Davies' Bundesliga statistics - Bayern squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes played 916 6th Assists 1 =6th Key Passes Per Game 1.8 3rd Tackles Per Game 1.5 5th Interceptions Per Game 0.6 =4th Match rating 7.09 9th

Davies boasts both of those. At the age of just 24, he’s already featured in 214 games for Bayern Munich in all competitions, registering 11 goals and 34 assists; whilst he further played for Vancouver Whitecaps prior to his move, scoring 12 and notching 14 assists in just 81 games. That, coupled with 56 caps for Canada, means that the 'dream' star has vast experience already. He’s been a main starter for Bayern under Vincent Kompany this season, only failing to feature in one Bundesliga game, but his contract will be a cause for concern.

Davies is out of contract in the summer, meaning that clubs outside of Germany can agree a pre-contract with him once 2025 comes around in preparation for the new season. United have been heavily linked with his services, but Shaw’s injury could expedite that further. There’s no doubting that Davies would be an inspired addition at Old Trafford, and he could especially thrive in Amorim’s system.

Ruben Amorim Could Be Key to a Davies Deal

The Portuguese boss works extremely well with full-backs

Pedro Porro and Nuno Mendes are two stars who have benefitted from Amorim’s tactics, with the latter playing under the gaffer as a Sporting youngster and forcing his way into Portugal’s starting XI before earning a move to Paris Saint-Germain. And, despite heavy reported interest from Real Madrid, United know that they could tempt Davies over to the Theatre of Dreams on a similar promise.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alphonso Davies scored Canada's first ever goal at a World Cup, bagging the opener against Croatia back in 2022.

Shaw has been a superb stalwart for the Red Devils, but his injury worries are starting to become a real concern - and with genuine uncertainty over whether he can keep his fitness week-by-week, it means that United’s recruitment team of Dan Ashworth and Omar Berrada should go all out for the £240,000-per-week target if they are to advance and improve as a club.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 04-12-24.