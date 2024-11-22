Manchester United are ‘certainly interested’ in Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku and could secure the Frenchman’s arrival as early as January, former scout Mick Brown has claimed.

With new boss Ruben Amorim set to operate on a modest budget at the start of his Old Trafford tenure, the Red Devils are keeping an eye on cost-effective deals in early 2025, with Nkunku’s arrival on loan now emerging as a possibility.

According to Brown, the Frenchman is firmly on United’s list of targets and would fit into Amorim’s vision of intensive football ‘perfectly’:

“From what I hear, Man United are certainly interested. I’m told he’s on their list of targets and one they could look to snap up either in January or the summer. “He’s one of these modern-day players where he’s not really a striker, not really a midfielder, and not really a winger. He’s sort of a combination of all three. “So when you look at Amorim’s Sporting team, the forwards are all quick and they play off the back of defenders and put them under pressure. “Nkunku strikes me as the sort of player who would fit into that perfectly.”

Nkunku, who earns £300,000 per week, has struggled for regular minutes under Enzo Maresca this season.

The Frenchman has played just 162 minutes of Premier League football so far, scoring once in his 10 appearances for the Blues.

Nkunku has featured more prominently in the Conference League and the Carabao Cup, where he has scored seven times in five matches this term.

Reports in France have recently claimed the 27-year-old is unhappy with his role in Maresca’s squad and is already reconsidering his future at Stamford Bridge, despite signing a six-year contract upon his arrival in 2023.

Chelsea are said to be potentially open to his permanent departure in January given the depth of attacking options Maresca has at his disposal this term.

Nkunku made only two starts in the Premier League last season and missed a significant portion of the campaign due to multiple injuries.

His final season at Leipzig was also disrupted by setbacks, as he missed almost a quarter of the campaign and made just 20 league starts in 2022/23.

Christopher Nkunku's Chelsea Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 10 Starts 1 Goals 1 Assists 0 Expected goals 1.7 Expected assisted goals 0.3 Minutes played 162

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 22-11-24.