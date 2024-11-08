Manchester United could sign Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP in the summer for as little as £60m, according to the Daily Mail.

The Red Devils are said to be one of a number of clubs in Europe who hold an interest in the Swedish forward, who has scored a stunning 66 goals in 67 appearances for the Portuguese club since joining them in the summer of 2023.

His hat-trick in the Champions League win over Manchester City on Tuesday night caught the attention of several clubs too, as GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed previously, with a lot of teams aware of his £83m release clause at the Jose Alvalade Stadium.

However, it has now emerged that the 26-year-old former Coventry City star has a gentleman's agreement with the board in Lisbon that he can leave the club next summer for less than that, with the current Portuguese champions expecting bids of around £60m from interested clubs.

United already have Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee as striker options in their first-team, but with the imminent arrival of Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford there is every chance they enter the race for Gyokeres next summer with his reduced price tag.

Amorim is the man who signed Gyokeres, who has been described as 'one of Europe's best strikers', and it's not believed that he will leave the Portuguese giants mid-season despite lots of interest from top European clubs. That could allow United the opportunity to join the race for his signature, and could give them an advantage since he has played his best football under the 39-year-old tactician.

The Reds splashed £72m on Hojlund in the same summer Gyokeres joined Sporting, and a further £35m on Zirkzee this summer for Erik Ten Hag before the Dutch coach was sacked by INEOS for failing to deliver on the pitch.

Both forwards are expected to be given a chance to impress Amorim this season, but if they fail then there is every chance Gyokeres becomes a priority target at Old Trafford.

All stats courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 07/11/2024.