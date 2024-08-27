Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho are both seemingly on the fringes of the Chelsea and Manchester United squads respectively, despite featuring regularly themselves in pre-season - but with the Premier League transfer window closing in on its Friday deadline, reports have emerged suggesting that the duo could swap clubs in a stunning late swoop.

Sancho's United career came to a stall this time last year, with Monday being exactly a year to the day since his previous Premier League appearance for the Red Devils, having fallen out with Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag and being forced to play with the youth teams in training. He came back in pre-season and featured for the club in that time, though he hasn't seen any minutes in the top-flight - and the same is true for Sterling. The Blues star has been told by Enzo Maresca that he will struggle for minutes - and as a result, reports have suggested that the two stars could swap places in what would be one of the biggest shocks of the window.

Sterling and Sancho Could Swap Teams

The duo have both been frozen out by their bosses

The report from The Athletic journalist David Ornstein stated that Sancho is likely to exit Manchester United before the transfer deadline, with the winger still having failed to have forced his way into Ten Hag's plans.

The publication further states that United are in talks with Juventus and Chelsea over a deal that could be a permanent move or a loan switch - though Chelsea would need someone to move the other way to make room for a deal.

Raheem Sterling's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Assists 4 5th Goals 8 3rd Shots Per Game 1.6 4th Dribbles Per Game 1.5 =3rd Match rating 6.80 8th

As a result, Sterling - despite his £350,000-per-week wages - is the most feasible with the England hero having found himself ostracized by Maresca in recent days - though Ornstein states that a 'lot must happen' in order for that deal to be pushed through with a swap for both players.

Sterling moving to Old Trafford having played for Manchester City and Liverpool would be seen as quite a shock - but with a lack of games for him to play in at Stamford Bridge, he could be forced into action and see his future - at least for the campaign - at Old Trafford.

Sancho Would Struggle for Minutes at Chelsea

The Blues have a plethora of wingers for competition

Chelsea's interest in Sancho is bizarre given that they can't find a place for Sterling, who has been one of their better players in the Todd Boehly era - especially when taking Sancho's lack of minutes in the Premier League over the past year into account.

Cole Palmer is their mantlepiece star, with his goal and three assists against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday cementing his place as one of the best players in the entire division - whilst Noni Madueke's hat-trick off the bench and Pedro Neto's decent start to life at Stamford Bridge show that they have backup.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Raheem Sterling scored 91 Premier League goals for Manchester City in just 225 games.

Where Sancho would fit remains to be seen; the most logical lineup switch would be Palmer moving central, though the recent acquisition of Joao Felix alongside Christopher Nkunku's excellence means that would not be the smartest move.

Sterling, meanwhile, could be an excellent addition for United. Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford are both superb competition on the left, but with Amad Diallo needing competition on the right with Sancho seemingly surplus to requirements and Antony failing to pull up any trees, that could be a position for the former City star to lock down in a potentially stunning return to the north-west.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 27-08-24.