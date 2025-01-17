Manchester United remain hopeful of signing Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres in the summer and fending off competition from other Premier League clubs, according to journalist Miguel Delaney.

While the Red Devils cannot afford the Swedish international’s €100m (£84m) release clause in January without significant player sales, they are keen to secure a deal during the summer transfer window.

Several English clubs are reportedly interested in Gyokeres, including Arsenal, who are reportedly seeking a striker following Gabriel Jesus’ season-ending injury.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Gunners would be willing to splash out heavily on Gyokeres mid-season – they may instead target a loan signing as a short-term solution.

Amorim Key to Gyokeres Pursuit

The 26-year-old would ‘love’ a reunion

According to Delaney, Gyokeres is eager to take the next step in his career and would welcome the opportunity to work again with Ruben Amorim, who has managed him at Sporting for nearly 18 months.

The prospect of joining Man United and playing at Old Trafford also appeals to the 'unstoppable' striker, despite the club enduring a historically poor Premier League campaign, sitting 12th in the table after 21 games.

Gyokeres, valued at £60m, has been in outstanding form for Sporting this season, scoring 32 goals and providing six assists in 30 appearances across all competitions, including five goals in six Champions League matches.

Man United have yet to register any transfer activity in January but are expected to offload Marcus Rashford before the window closes, with several European clubs expressing interest.

The Red Devils are prioritising a new left wing-back this month but are unlikely to make any signings until players are sold, despite being linked to Paris Saint-Germain’s Nuno Mendes.

Additionally, players such as Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Antony could depart, with the latter reportedly emerging as a target for Real Betis.

Viktor Gyokeres' Sporting Stats (2024/25) Games 30 Goals 32 Assists 6 Minutes per goal 80 Minutes played 2,570

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-01-25.