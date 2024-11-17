Manchester United's search for a new striker is well underway, with newly-appointed Ruben Amorim keen to bolster the firepower department, and a plethora of talented options have been named. Previously, given the boss' prior experience with Victor Gyokeres at Sporting, it was thought that the Swede would be one of the primary targets. However, recent reports indicate an interest from United in Bayern Munich talisman, Harry Kane, who could pose a much better opportunity.

Despite splurging just over £100 million on duo, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, United supporters have still not been satisfied by the output from their current options. Goals have been an issue for the club this season, and their strikers have amassed just a single league goal each - a marquee signing in this aspect could provide a massive boost to Amorim's future project.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United rank 16th among all teams in the league for goals scored per game (1.1) - only Everton, Crystal Palace and Southampton have scored fewer.

United Interested in 'Top Striker' Harry Kane

The English international would be a much better coup than Gyokeres

Kane is no stranger to the Premier League, and he recorded a mammoth 213 goals in 320 appearances, securing the second-place spot in the all-time goalscoring ranks, before his eventual departure to Germany in 2023. Despite leaving in search of glory, the Englishman is yet to lift a trophy in Bavaria, but he is delivering regular world-class performances regardless.

Previously described as "sensational", his Bayern Munich teammate, Thomas Muller, also went as far as to say Kane was the best striker on the planet, over the likes of Erling Haaland. He told Sport Bild:

"Who else do we have as competitors? Erling Haaland is of course great too, but they are different types of players. “For me, Harry is at the top of the current strikers. Harry is a footballer with every fibre of his being. He understands the game."

Given he beat the Norweigan to the European Golden Shoe last term with an impressive 36-goal haul, such a claim cannot be ruled out. Manchester United could see Kane as an almost guaranteed success, were he to make a return to English football, and his returns this season imply that he is still playing at an incredibly high level.

Harry Kane vs Viktor Gyokeres - 2024/25 Statistics comparison Metric Harry Kane Viktor Gyokeres Appearances 10 11 Goals 11 16 Assists 5 1 Shots per 90 3.20 3.23 Big chances missed 7 7

Meanwhile, Gyokeres has shown little trouble in tearing apart the Portuguese top-flight, and has also starred in key Champions League fixtures against the likes of Manchester City. He is a slightly younger option to Kane, and undoubtedly talented. However, there are uncertainties over his transition to the Premier League, which does contribute to an element of risk.

Especially given United's immediate shortcomings in attack, a more refined and reliable option such as Kane could perhaps make more sense. Additionally, there is also the benefit of the experience of such a Premier League icon rubbing off on the current crop of younger strikers at the club, including Hojlund.

Ultimately though, a deal is far from straightforward, and United may be asked to cough up a significant fee if they are to tempt Bayern Munich into the sale of their top-scorer.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.com and Fotmob.com - Correct as of 17/11/2024