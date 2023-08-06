Manchester United's hopes of bringing Sofyan Amrabat to Old Trafford could hinge on one key departure, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Amrabat has been subject to interest from across Europe, with United considering whether to make a move for the midfielder.

Manchester United transfer news - Sofyan Amrabat

In a summer where Erik ten Hag has shown no mercy, the Dutch boss could yet sanction more transfers for United before next month's deadline.

The Red Devils have already welcomed Andre Onana and Mason Mount to the club, with Rasmus Hojlund tipped to be the next through the Old Trafford door.

Hojlund's arrival for £72 million will take United's transfer spend north of £150 million for the summer, with the Glazers not afraid to invest in the United squad, despite the ongoing takeover saga.

Next on United's list is said to be Amrabat, who according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has already agreed on a move to United, with first contact between the club and player having come back in June.

Romano suggested that Saudi Arabian clubs had sent proposals to the midfielder, which he swiftly rejected in order to keep hopes of an Old Trafford switch alive.

Journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT last week that United would up the ante in pursuit of Amrabat, when the deal to bring Hojlund to the club was complete.

However, Italian journalist Galetti has warned one more issue must be resolved before United green-light a move for Amrabat.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Sofyan Amrabat and Manchester United?

When questioned by GIVEMESPORT about United's transfer plans, Galetti admitted there would likely have to be an outgoing in the United midfield, before they pushed forward with a move for Amrabat.

On the current state of play, Galetti revealed: "The future of Amrabat is still to be decided and everything can happen at this point.

"There’s also the chance that he stays one more year at Fiorentina.

"United are really interested and finalising the exit of Fred to Galatasaray will speed things up. It will increase the pressure for the Fiorentina player.”

What's next for Manchester United this summer?

As hinted by Galetti, Fred is believed to be on the chopping block at Old Trafford this summer.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook revealed to GIVEMESPORT that the Brazilian midfielder was the 'most likely' to leave United before the transfer window slams shut.

Fred is said to be open to exiting the club this summer, with Turkish side Galatasary having already opened talks with United for his signature, as per a report by The Guardian.

Elsewhere, it's reported by Sky Sports that West Ham United have also 'opened talks' with the Stretford-based outfit over the potential of bringing Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay to the London Stadium.

Maguire was recently stripped of the United captaincy, with West Ham having since seen a £20 million bid rejected for the England defender.

Whereas Leeds United are plotting a potential move for fullback Brandon Williams, according to The Independent's Miguel Delaney.