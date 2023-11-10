Highlights Manchester United's boss, Erik ten Hag, has not used behind-the-scenes issues and injuries as an excuse for the club's poor performance this season.

The team's start to the campaign has been catastrophic, with multiple crises on and off the field, putting pressure on ten Hag's position as manager.

Injuries to key defensive players and poor luck in crucial moments have highlighted United's weaknesses, but ten Hag hasn't made enough use of these as excuses for the team's results.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag hasn't used the issues going on behind the scenes, including the Red Devils' torrid luck with injuries, enough as an excuse for the club's woes this season, believes Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

It's been a cataclysmic start to the campaign for United, with the 20-time English champions having bounced from crisis to crisis, both on and off the field. As the pressure continues to mount on ten Hag's shoulders, with attention now switching towards how long the Dutch manager will be given in the Old Trafford dugout, Sheth has provided the latest update to GIVEMESPORT.

Clock ticking for under-pressure Erik ten Hag

The last time United lost a combined total of nine of their first 17 matches was also the last season the Greater Manchester outfit were relegated from the first tier of English football in 1974. A coincidence or a bad omen for ten Hag? Likely somewhere in between both, as United have at times been woeful this season, while also struggling for luck in the key moments too.

That was illustrated during their mid-week clash with FC Copenhagen, as a number of contentious referee calls went against the Premier League club, including Marcus Rashford's first-half red card, which would eventually allow the Danish side to claw their way back into the contest.

As well as the disappointing result, United yet again suffered an injury to a key defensive player, with Jonny Evans substituted for Raphael Varane in the opening 45 minutes. Originally signed as a last-resort option, absences to other members of the United defence have meant veteran Evans has featured more than he ought to have this season, with the Northern Irishman having made eight appearances across all competitions.

It's the kind of thing which has highlighted United's frailties this season, with injuries having at times taken a stranglehold of ten Hag's squad.

Responding to claims that ten Hag could face the sack if results don't improve immediately, Sky Sports reporter Sheth believes any decision surrounding the manager's position will likely take place after the ownership situation has been sorted out. While the reliable reporter also suggested the ex-Ajax manager hasn't used the injury crisis as an excuse as much as he should've done:

“I just think that with everything going on in the background just now, United will probably wait until the minority ownership situation is sorted. Because if Sir Jim Ratcliffe is coming in to sort out the football side of the club, then he will want to know everything that's going on before making any big decisions. Unless he is already in the background making some kind of decisions and looking elsewhere outside of ten Hag. “There are mitigating circumstances, and I know not every club will point towards excuses and decisions, but by all accounts, he couldn't believe the refereeing decisions against Copenhagen, and the injuries just don't stop. I don't think enough has been made of them and I don't think ten Hag has used it as an excuse at all, for United's results. But to have the entire back four out for the majority of the season, it's not great and it's not going to be conducive to how ten Hag wants to play.”

Man Utd record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) £56m Mason Mount (Chelsea) £55m All fees according to Transfermarkt

Europe could prove the final countdown for ten Hag at Old Trafford

Another thing that could be preventing ten Hag from facing the sack mid-season is the reported payoff United would have to give him, should the two part ways. It's reported by The Daily Mirror that a fee in the region of £15 million would be owed to ten Hag if they decide to rip up his contract and hire a new manager.

An astonishing amount of money, it's unlikely United decide to go down that route, unless things continue to get worse. But following the defeat to Copenhagen, qualification to the knockout rounds of the Champions League is looking less and less likely, which could prove to be the final straw for ten Hag.

United sit bottom of their Champions League group heading into the last two rounds of fixtures, with some of their hardest tests in the group still to come. Next up for the three-time winners is a trip to Istanbul, where Turkish champions Galatasaray will be eyeing up an unlikely double when the pair meet later this month.

A win for Galatasaray would knock United out, but should ten Hag's men escape Turkey with three points, they'll likely need to take something from their final group stage game at home to Bayern Munich in order to qualify for the last-16.