Marcus Rashford has been one of Manchester United's best players over the past decade, with the winger being one of the most important stars that Erik ten Hag has to choose from at Old Trafford - but he could leave the club in the summer according to reports, with the Red Devils failing to 'rule out' the possibility of him leaving.

Rashford burst onto the scene in 2016 and has been exceptional throughout his spell at Old Trafford for the majority of his career, but last season was one of his worst, and the boyhood Red could be on the move in the summer. Just eight goals in all competitions wasn't good enough as United slumped to an eighth-placed finish in the top-flight, their worst ever in the Premier League era - and his lack of contribution was a huge part. And that could see him leave with reports suggesting that he has had a change in agency.

Rashford Could Still Leave United in the Summer

The attacker wasn't up to scratch last season

The report by the Manchester Evening News suggests that United haven't ruled out the possibility of allowing Rashford to leave in the summer, with an adjustment in his agent being the reason named.

It is believed that Rashford's brother, Dwaine Maynard, has held talks with an agency in which he could potentially help to manage the United star, and having only signed a new contract worth £325,000-per-week last summer, he could still be on the move after a poor season in which he was criticised by many, including Jamie Redknapp who accused the star of 'walking around' in the 1-1 draw vs Brentford in March.

According to the report, United insist that their preference would be to keep Rashford on the books in a bid to help him regain his form he showed back in 2022/23, where he scored 30 goals in all competitions as United clinched the Carabao Cup and a top four spot.

Marcus Rashford's Premier League statistics - Manchester United squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 33 5th Goals 7 =3rd Shots Per Game 1.9 3rd Dribbles Per Game 1.5 1st Match rating 6.69 10th

However, United have not completely ruled out the possibility of allowing the star to leave, after his relationship with Ten Hag deteriorated last season. Rashford was disciplined for attending a birthday party after a Manchester derby loss last season, alongside being fined £650,000 for going out in Belfast in January, being dropped for the FA Cup win over Newport County as a result.

The club are also aware that sales of academy players would represent 'pure profit', with Rashford, described as 'sensational' by the BBC, being rated at £80million amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Rashford Knows He Can Be a Top Player

The forward has done plenty throughout his career

Rashford knows just how good he can be and after a purple patch in all competitions last season, including three goals in the World Cup for England.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford only scored 7 Premier League goals last season but it took his overall top-flight tally to 83.

Last season was not his best by any stretch, with only one worse season in terms of goalscoring back in 2021/22 - though with a new rebuild at Old Trafford and a new breath of fresh air amongst his teammates, United could turn the tide and go on to be a real threat again.

Paris Saint-Germain's interest shows that he is a top player, and there is certainly a player in there somewhere - though it is up to himself and United to unlock his capabilities.

