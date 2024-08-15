Manchester United, ahead of an all-important Premier League season, are planning to end this summer’s transfer window on a positive note, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who reveals that the Red Devils could add another attacker to their squad.

Erik ten Hag’s FA Cup triumph against Manchester City saved him from losing his job at the end of 2023/24 and, under the supervision of INEOS and his re-shuffled team, is now looking ahead to their campaign curtain raiser against Fulham.

The former Ajax chief has enjoyed a fruitful window in terms of summer incomings, mainly adding defensive bodies such as Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, while Joshua Zirkzee has also been added.

Man Utd Could Sign Another Attacker

Ivan Toney and Raphinha eyed

As Manchester United look to clean up their business towards the latter stage of the trading period, Ornstein – who appeared on Sky Sports’ Back Pages podcast – revealed that, although central midfield is the main area of concern, there is every chance that the 20-time English champions may add another attacker this summer.

“I think so. Midfield is clearly an area of concern and where they want to invest in central midfield. Do they need extra cover at full-back still? Probably not nowthat Mazraoui comes in, and interestingly, it's been given the number three shirt, so maybe he will play it left-back. “And then perhaps, before the window shuts, maybe something more in attack, they're constantly being linked. It's a really fascinating summer at Old Trafford.”

With Rasmus Hojlund now injured for the start of the campaign, there could be scope for Manchester United re-entering the market for a Premier League-proven centre forward such as Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Ten Hag and Co have not ruled out the signing of the Englishman but may wait until next summer, when he will be available as a free agent.

Man Utd - 23/24 Summer Incomings Player Club Fee Leny Yoro Lille £58.9m Joshua Zirkzee Bologna £36.5m Matthijs de Ligt Bayern Munich £42.7m Noussair Mazraoui Bayern Munich £17.1m

Elsewhere, Barcelona’s Raphinha has been earmarked as a potential acquisition before the end of the month, per SPORT, with the futures of Antony and Jadon Sancho uncertain.

Everton’s Branthwaite Remains a ‘Key Target’

Toffees still want £70m

Close

One of Manchester United’s main areas of weakness last term – largely thanks to a series of injuries – was at centre-back, with Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof playing more games than initially anticipated.

To counter that, the aforementioned duo of Yoro and De Ligt have both been welcomed to Old Trafford as new faces, though Everton ace Jarrad Branthwaite is still on Ten Hag’s agenda, per MailOnline, as clubs near the end of the transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Everton kept the fourth-best defensive record in the Premier League last season, conceding just 51 goals.

The Carlisle-born central defender, 22, was paramount to Everton’s defensive success last campaign and, as a result, wormed his way onto the Old Trafford club’s radar. Manchester United and the Englishman agreed personal terms in June.

Despite the would-be buyers’ attempts to test the Toffees’ resolve on a handful of occasions, his Premier League employers have remained firm on their £70 million asking price, which is a demand the Red Devils are not willing to meet.

All transfer fees per Sky Sports