Manchester United could be buoyed by an addition from RB Leipzig's squad if they fail to qualify for the Champions League this summer - with long-term target Dani Olmo potentially on the move if the East Germany outfit fail to finish in the top four this season.

United have had a terrible season by all accounts, finishing bottom of their Champions League group, being dumped out of the Carabao Cup, and enduring a shocking season in the Premier League which has only seen them pick up 49 points so far this season. Only an FA Cup win can somewhat salvage any respectability from the current campaign and as such, fans are hoping that the summer transfer window can offer some reprieve.

With targets being looked at, it's not known just yet who United will make the plunge for in the summer months; though a report from Germany has suggested that Leipzig will oversee a firesale of stars in the summer if they fail to qualify for Europe. And one of those who could leave is Olmo, with a release clause in place should he look to venture elsewhere.

Dani Olmo: Manchester United Transfer Latest

United are seemingly putting the building blocks in place for summer recruits

A report by Sport Bild has suggested that Leipzig could relinquish control of four of their stars if they don’t qualify for the Champions League - with Olmo being one of them.

The club are currently fourth in the Bundesliga, and are fighting for a top-four spot with Borussia Dortmund having seen Bayer Leverkusen already qualify, alongside Stuttgart and Bayern Munich sitting seven points ahead of them with just six games left to play in the season. Leipzig are ahead of Dortmund on goal difference, but that could mean little come the end of the season should they fail to pick up positive results from here onwards.

Should Dortmund pip them to the post, it would have a huge impact on the squad and that would likely see Olmo, Xavi Simons, Benjamin Sesko and Lois Openda leave the club, according to the report.

Olmo reportedly has a release clause in his contract worth £51million, and he has attracted interest from United in previous years. With the Red Devils aiming to bolster their under-performing front line this season - for example, Luton Town scoring the same amount as the Red Devils this season, despite the Hatters being in the relegation zone - they need proven, international stars who have been at the top level for quite some time if they are to make a real dent in the top four and in years to come, the Premier League title race.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dani Olmo has scored in three of his last four appearances for Spain's national team

Olmo has that in abundance given that he has made 144 appearances for the eastern German side, scoring 28 goals and registering 34 assists since his move in January 2020, and with 33 caps for the Spanish national team, there is a sense that United should be targeting a player with both youth on his side and a wealth of experience.

Dani Olmo Would Fit into Man Utd's Starting Lineup

The Spaniard's versatility would make him a great capture

United have lacked a general sense of authority going forward given their youthful attack, and Olmo would aim to change that from either behind the striker, or in a left-wing berth where he has excelled at Dinamo Zagreb and Leipzig in the past. Interestingly, ESPN's Rodrigo Faez has previously suggested that Olmo 'likes Manchester' and the English lifestyle.

A natural creator, Olmo's eight goals for his country and clinical nature whilst at Dinamo Zagreb shows he has a keen eye for goal and whilst Leipzig have more natural goalscorers in Sesko and Openda, he's still chipped in with his fair share of goals with the club qualifying for the Champions League in every season that Olmo has been in their ranks.

Bruno Fernandes would likely take the forecourt in the role behind the striker having made that his own since joining United from Sporting Lisbon in 2020, but Marcus Rashford has become relatively inconsistent on the left-flank again this season and with Alejandro Garnacho and Antony battling it out to start on the right wing, Rashford and Fernandes could do worse than add genuine competition to allow United to qualify for the top four once again.

