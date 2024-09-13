Key Takeaways Owen Hargreaves revealed the bold promise that Cristiano Ronaldo made him after he first joined Manchester United.

Hargreaves arrived at the club in 2007, and would help the Red Devils complete a league and European double.

Ronaldo would win the Ballon d'Or following this, fulfilling his promise.

Cristiano Ronaldo has never been a player shy of confidence. Whether it be the young teenager who believed he could dazzle a crowd with thousands of stepovers like no one else could, or the veteran goal-scoring machine who would back himself in front of goal 100 times out of 100.

Sometimes this confidence can be misconstrued as arrogance, leaving the 39-year-old open to criticism when things don't go his way. The reality is, though, that Ronaldo's self-belief isn't because of blind egotism. It is because he will stop at nothing to be the very best. That mindset is not one that everyone can share and it can shock some people, as it did former England international Owen Hargreaves.

Hargreaves Details Early Conversation with Ronaldo

The midfielder gave an insight into his former teammate's mentality

Hargreaves joined United in 2007 from Bayern Munich. By that point in his career, he was already a well-established England international and had played with some of the best that German football had to offer. He had also already lifted the Champions League with the Bavarian club back in 2001, so his quality and experience was a welcome addition at Old Trafford.

Despite that, Hargreaves still found himself in awe of the tricky winger's mentality and his desire to be the best, something the Englishman spoke about during an interview with talkSPORT:

"I remember seeing him in the gym all the time just working, working, working. He said to me one of the first days in the gym ‘I want to be the best player in the world this year’ and he hadn’t won the Ballon d’Or yet."

It may have been a pretty bad promise, but Ronaldo absolutely delivered. Hargreaves explained how things played out, saying:

"We won the league and the Champions League and he won the Ballon d’Or. That was his mindset, he planted a seed and it grew. I’ve got so much respect for the fact he’s still playing the game at his age when we’re all broken and injured in a studio somewhere. "He’s just a machine. People look at him and are critical of him for whatever reason and I don’t understand that, he’s an incredible athlete and even better pro. You’ve got to think with the talent he’s born with, the size, the strength, the skill that he has he was the guy working on his game more than anyone."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristiano Ronaldo scored 20 more goals (43) in the 2007-2008 campaign than he did during the 2006-2007 season (23).

Hargreaves on Sir Alex Ferguson's Control at Old Trafford

The English midfielder learned early on the power the Scot had over his players

Hargreaves interaction with Ronaldo was not the only early one that still resonates with him to this day. Speaking in an interview with former teammate Rio Ferdinand, the former set-piece specialist spoke about how he quickly realised just how much control Sir Alex Ferguson had over the Old Trafford dressing room.

Discussing a key part of his first game for the club, Hargreaves recounted: "My first game for Man United, I played City away. And they weren't City like City now. Somehow, half-time, Giovani, up one-nil. Coming in at half-time, Rio jogged by me. 'Owen, hurry up and get in the dressing room. Gaffer's going to go mad.'

"I said: 'What are you talking about?' He said: 'Owen get in there quick.' I get into the dressing room and I'm thinking: 'What's going to happen here?' God knows how we are losing one-nil. Battered them. Keep doing what you're doing and you're going to win the game.

"We ended up losing the game, but my point is, Rio knew we were one-nil down, right? And he was fearful of what could happen potentially. If he had Rio, probably our biggest character in that much doubt. It was probably fear. That let me know, Gaffer has got this under control."

While not one of the worst signings in the Red Devils' storied history, Hargreaves would become Ferguson's self-appointed most disappointing addition of his managerial career. The Scot was full of praise for the midfielder's technical ability, but suggested that injury issues knocked his confidence and made him fearful of taking part in training.

The 43-year-old spent more than a combined total of two years on the sidelines during his spell at Old Trafford with a variety of different knee problems. He missed 192 games for the club as a result, and left for local rivals Manchester City after making just 39 appearances. Life wouldn't get much better on the blue side of Manchester though, as the same issues limited him to just four games at the Etihad.

Stats via Transfermarkt.