Criticism for the maligned manager is as widespread as it ever has been, and he's even receiving pelters for past decisions he's made.

Former coach Benni McCarthy has accused Ten Hag of wasting Cristiano Ronaldo whilst the Portuguese striker was still at the club.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United tenure continues to go from bad to worse, with a dismal 3-0 defeat to Tottenham on Sunday afternoon at Old Trafford perhaps the lowest point of the Dutchman's reign in the north-west so far. The Red Devils were battered by an impressive Spurs outfit, with goals from Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke comfortably easing Ange Postecoglou's side past the home team, and piling the pressure on Ten Hag.

With reports emerging that the maligned head coach could be close to being on the chopping block, as United conduct an 'informal review' on the former Ajax manager, criticism of Ten Hag and the way in which his team plays is becoming more widespread. The 54-year-old is receiving pelters from all angles, for present issues, but also seemingly for decisions he's made in the past.

Former Blackburn Rovers striker, Benni McCarthy, who was a member of Ten Hag's coaching staff until this summer, has lamented the ex-Twente boss for his treatment of Cristiano Ronaldo. The prolific Portuguese number nine was frozen out of the United side under Ten Hag, and eventually let go, with McCarthy believing that the Dutch manager didn't make sufficient use of Ronaldo's talents.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristiano Ronaldo made only 16 appearances under Erik ten Hag, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Ronaldo's Man United Nightmare

The veteran was ostracised at Old Trafford

Falling out of favour at Juventus at the beginning of the 2021/22 season, Manchester United made a move to re-sign one of the most prodigious footballers of all time. Ronaldo returned to his former stomping ground, looking for one last major dance at the top level of the game.

After a productive first campaign back at Old Trafford, which saw Ronaldo net 24 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions, Ten Hag arrived at Carrington, looking to rebuild what was a stagnating club, with the veteran striker at the forefront of his plans. Joining the well-respected coach at the 'Theatre of Dreams' was ex-Premier League striker McCarthy, looking to forge his own successful managerial career.

Despite early indications suggesting Ten Hag wanted to utilise Ronaldo as the focal point of his team, after disagreements off the pitch about the way the manager deployed the ageing striker, things went sour. The boss wanted the forward to become a pressing number nine, while Ronaldo felt the whole team should press as a cohesive unit.

As the relationship between the pair declined, Ronaldo expressed his distaste for his superior in an interview with Piers Morgan, and eventually departed the English giants for Saudi Pro-League side Al-Nassr in January 2023.

McCarthy Says Ten Hag 'Wasted' Ronaldo

The ex-United coach on strained relationship between pair

Speaking to Zero Zero on the feud between the two, McCarthy blamed Ten Hag for his lack of compassion in his managerial style, and how this affected the Ronaldo saga:

"I think Manchester United wasted a great opportunity to use Cristiano in the right way. But I was not the head coach and I could not be the one to make those decisions. "It wasn’t easy because Cristiano is a huge character. He has his own personality, his own maturity, and he wants a coach who understands him too. At a certain point, it’s true, things started not working out between them."

Expanding on why he believes things started to go south between the duo, McCarthy added: "Erik had his philosophy, his ideas and he didn’t see Cristiano being part of them. And that’s when problems started. Cristiano wasn’t happy when he wasn’t playing because he gave everything he could in training. He trains like I’ve never seen anyone train before. He’s an elite player in every way, even in his behaviour."

"He would arrive at training very early, maybe two hours before everyone else started arriving. He was the most impressive athlete I have ever met in my life. Not all athletes have what it takes to be like that. Unfortunately, the coach’s philosophy was different from what he had envisioned. "[Ten Hag] wanted a forward who could press up front. And Cristiano believed that this work should be done by the team as a whole. With him, in some areas, the best thing to do was to give him the ball and let him do his thing."

While he may have been the elder statesman in the Old Trafford dressing room, one of the greatest players of all time still had the desire and confidence to be number one. McCarthy claimed: "Cristiano saw Ten Hag opting for [Anthony] Martial and [Marcus] Rashford in the ‘9’ position, and he wasn’t happy because he felt superior to all of them. The coach saw things differently."

Ultimately, United cutting ties with Ronaldo allowed them to free themselves of a player whose presence was hindering the dressing room, while Ronaldo was able to demonstrate his ability to still perform at a high level elsewhere.

Ronaldo Season Statistical Comparison (Premier League Only) Stat 2021/22 2022/23 Appearances 30 10 Starts 27 4 Goals 18 1 Assists 3 0 Shots Per 90 3.92 3.29 Expected Goals Per 90 0.65 0.33

McCarthy Critiques Ten Hag's Lack of Passion

The South African feels the manager lacks man-management skills

McCarthy's light assault on Ten Hag's managerial style didn't end with the Ronaldo fiasco. The former Porto forward accused him of lacking the passion required to motivate modern players:

"In modern football, I believe that players want to see a bit more passion in their coach. They need to feel that the coach is with them and willing to fight alongside them. Tactically, I feel that Erik is at the top. He lacks a bit of that fire, that passion. That’s where we differ, him and I."

This critique bears fruit in Ten Hag's cold persona during media duties. He lacks the composure that relays a calmness, which evidently rubs off on what looks like a chaotic and rumbled football team. This could, ultimately, play a significant role in his increasingly likely dramatic downfall.

All Statistics via FBRef. Correct as of 02/10/2024.