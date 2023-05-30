Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot is expected to sign a new contract at Old Trafford “soon”, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.Erik ten Hag has generally utilised the Red Devils defender as his first-choice option on the right side of his backline this season.

Man Utd contract news – Diogo Dalot

Speaking on his YouTube channel last week, Romano revealed that Dalot is close to agreeing on a new deal, which would see him stay beyond his current £25,000 per-week contract, due to expire in the summer of 2024."The negotiation is going very well, from what I understand, and it is progressing to crucial stages,” said Romano."This is something that Manchester United had already started to do after the World Cup. Now, the conversation is going very well.”The positive update comes amid reports that Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Juventus, Roma and Atletico Madrid were monitoring the 24-year-old’s situation, hinting that the Red Devils could be looking to fend off suitors.Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that United were working on a new contract for Dalot as ten Hag looks to secure the right-back’s future at Old Trafford.And the Italian journalist has now explained to GIVEMESPORT on Tuesday afternoon that Dalot will sign a new deal “probably soon” alongside goalkeeper David de Gea.

What has Romano said about Man Utd and Dalot?

After revealing that de Gea was close to an agreement on a new contract, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “From what I understand, also for Diogo Dalot. I’m told that Diogo Dalot will extend his contract. He will sign, probably soon. The conversation is going very well. So, this is the situation for de Gea and Dalot.”

How has Dalot performed for Man Utd this season?

Dalot has enjoyed an impressive season under the tutelage of ten Hag and will hope to progress and become one of Europe’s leading full-backs next season.The £30m-rated star has made 42 appearances for the Red Devils this term, hitting the back of the net twice and registering three assists.And the 11-cap Portugal international was an ever-present when available in United’s Premier League campaign before the break for the World Cup, where a hamstring injury ruled him out of several games on his return.But an impressive average WhoScored rating of 6.96 for his displays in the top-flight this term ranks the former FC Porto man as the fourth-best-performing player in ten Hag’s squad, indicating that he has been an integral part in the side’s qualification for next season’s Champions League.Therefore, it will come as a relief to ten Hag and the United faithful that Dalot is set to commit his long-term future to the Red Devils as the Old Trafford outfit look ahead to a brighter future.