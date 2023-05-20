Manchester United could “explore the market” to sign a back-up to goalkeeper David de Gea at Old Trafford this summer, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils will look to bolster Erik ten Hag’s options in the upcoming transfer window.

Man Utd transfer news – Goalkeeper

According to reports, de Gea will have the chance to stay at Old Trafford beyond his current £375,000 per-week contract, which expires at the end of the season.

However, it’s believed that the Spaniard will have to take a significant wage cut and surrender his place as the Red Devils’ guaranteed first-choice option between the sticks.

Journalist Steve Bates revealed in his GIVEMESPORT column last month that United have a three-man goalkeeper shortlist who are being considered as long-term successors to de Gea.

Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili, Porto’s Diogo Costa and Brentford’s David Raya all feature within the list as the Red Devils consider their options.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that de Gea will likely pen a new deal at Old Trafford.

And this is a view Romano corroborates but indicates the 32-year-old may not be a guaranteed starter for the 2023/24 campaign.

What has Romano said about Man Utd and de Gea?

After suggesting an agreement on a new deal for de Gea was close, Romano exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT that a back-up option is being considered: "It means that, of course, David de Gea will stay. But, from what I understand, the idea of Manchester United is to explore the market for a back-up goalkeeper who can create some competition.

"It's no guarantee that de Gea will always be the starter next season."

How has de Gea performed for Man Utd this season?

It has been another solid campaign for de Gea at United after keeping 25 clean sheets in 55 appearances and playing a part in the Red Devils’ 2-0 Carabao Cup final victory over Newcastle United.

However, a mistake in United’s disappointing 5-2 aggregate Europa League quarter-final defeat to Sevilla last month opened the 45-cap Spain international up for criticism.

With the £17m signing now on the wrong side of 30, United chiefs may consider his future as they look to build a side in the mould of ten Hag.

But, for now, de Gea’s likelihood of signing a new contract at Old Trafford is high, suggesting the Dutchman still has faith in the experienced leader at the back.