Manchester United must consider triggering the extension clause in David de Gea’s contract at Old Trafford, transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag had hoped to have the goalkeeper’s Red Devils future sewn up by this stage of the month.

Man Utd contract news – David de Gea

According to The Athletic, de Gea previously signed a contract extension with Manchester United, only for the Red Devils to back out of the agreement.

The same report claims the 32-year-old significantly reduced his £375,000-per-week salary under the new terms but has seen a new deal voided.

But the Old Trafford outfit have sent the stopper a new contract proposal, with his current deal expiring at the end of the week, meaning he could be a free agent come July.

The stopper posted a cryptic message on his Twitter account his week, further throwing his future into doubt.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the hold-up in negotiations was on the club side rather than from the player’s representatives.

And Jones believes that United may have to consider triggering the one-year extension clause they possess in de Gea’s contract.

What has Jones said about Man Utd and de Gea?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I think de Gea just hasn't signed or agreed to this new deal. Man Utd have to contemplate signing a goalkeeper they weren't expecting to.

“There's still the possibility they can trigger an extra year and get de Gea on the same terms.

“They must strongly consider it because signing Andre Onana leaves a problem further down the line recruiting for another position. I'm not sure that is somewhere they want to be right now.”

Would de Gea be a big miss for Man Utd?

De Gea has been part of the furniture at Old Trafford for 12 years, having signed for a fee close to £19m from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2011.

The 45-cap Spain international almost left United for La Liga giants Real Madrid in 2015, but saw a move collapse due to an issue with paperwork, preventing a £29m deal from taking place.

And the one-time Premier League champion has been a regular feature between the sticks over the past decade, having made 545 appearances for the Red Devils, keeping 190 clean sheets.

However, de Gea was the subject of criticism from pundits last season, with United legend Paul Scholes not holding back following the stopper’s mistake in a 3-0 Europa League quarter-final defeat at Sevilla in April.

“You see the ball high, and you think, ‘What is he going to do.’ I was nervous because the night he had anyway, he was making me nervous and making the whole team nervous,” Scholes told BT Sport (via SussexWorld).

Therefore, it could be a tense few days of negotiations, as de Gea’s future with Manchester United hangs in the balance.